Community spirit lifts to help those less fortunate still enjoy Christmas

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing support and generosity The Salvation Army has received from the Australian community again this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
We at the Salvos want you to know that your acts of kindness have made a huge difference to the thousands of people we help every day.
Reflecting on the many heartfelt stories I have heard, I am reminded of countless families whose lives have been transformed by your immense support and we thank you.
Your compassion has brought much-needed hope and joy to individuals and families, especially at Christmas time.
One family shared: "The Salvos' help and kindness have meant that we've been able to put presents under the tree and see the joy on our kids' faces on Christmas morning."
Another said: "The Salvation Army gave my children and I a sense of Christmas and that there are still people who care."
In a moment of vulnerability, another person confided: "The Salvos allowed me to feel like I was worthy. In my darkest hour, they provided a hand up, which gave me the strength to keep going."
So, thank you. Your contributions, whether big or small, have made an incredible difference in the lives of so many and allowed us to do what we do best - helping others and ensuring nobody struggles alone.
Your donations and time spent volunteering has helped to provide tens of thousands of food hampers, more than 132,000 meals and over 250,000 gifts and toys to families this Christmas.
We simply could not do what we do without you.
If you need support or for more information about The Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
At this busy time of year, we hear so much about making New Year's resolutions in an effort to improve our health. Eat better, drink less, exercise more, quit smoking, drink more water.
While these are all important steps in helping reduce your stroke risk, one of the simplest things you can do which could save your life is get your blood pressure checked.
Blood pressure is the single biggest modifiable risk factor for stroke and it can be managed with medication.
High blood pressure damages blood vessel walls and makes them weaker causing a burst blood vessel and a stroke.
Around 4.1 million of us have high blood pressure and many of us don't realise it. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is a silent killer, it has no symptoms. The only way to know if it is a health issue for you is by having it checked by your doctor or pharmacist.
You can control your blood pressure by reducing your salt intake and changing your diet and lifestyle, particularly through regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight.
We often hear stories from survivors of stroke and their carers that stroke changed their family's life over the Christmas period. Often, they miss the warning signs because they were celebrating or didn't want to be a burden on their family. But it is always better to be safe rather than sorry.
Stroke can change lives in an instant. It attacks the brain - the human control centre - and can strike anyone of any age. More than 27,400 people had a stroke for the first time in 2023, which equates to one every 19 minutes.
The good news is 80 per cent of strokes can be prevented. Make having regular blood pressure checks a priority in 2024. Be aware of your stroke risk and take steps to manage it. Do it for yourself and do it for your family.
If you think you are too young to have a stroke, think again. One in three people who has a stroke is of working age.
It will only take five minutes, and it could save your life.
I hope all of you can enjoy the festive season and I hope it is filled with laughter, good company, and some sunny weather.
I was recently overjoyed at the responses from our local Primary School students who participated in my inaugural "What Christmas means to me" drawing competition.
I received hundreds of creative entries that demonstrate the many ways to celebrate Christmas.
Whether it be sun, sand and barbecues, or the more traditional themes of reindeer, snow and Christmas trees - this competition was a fantastic celebration of our wonderfully diverse region.
As we exchange gifts and share meals with loved ones, let us also remember those less fortunate and extend a helping hand to those in need.
I understand that this time of the year is not easy for everyone, especially with times tough at the moment due to increased food prices, soaring rent costs, rising interest rates, and out of control energy bills.
The spirit of Christmas is not just about the presents under the tree but also about spreading kindness and compassion to those around us.
Lastly, I want to encourage everyone travelling on our roads to be careful and ensure you are able to arrive safely at your destination this holiday period.
It's been a truly incredible year as your local MP, and I look forward to many more in the years to come.
Here's to a fantastic holiday season and an even better New Year.
Merry Christmas!
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.