Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Community spirit lifts to help those less fortunate still enjoy Christmas

December 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing support and generosity The Salvation Army has received from the Australian community again this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.