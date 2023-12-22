Castlemaine court cases move to Bendigo to allow works on historic building

To allow the historic Castlemaine court house to undergo "essential" upgrades and redevelopments, all legal matters will be heard in Bendigo for the coming months.
The building, built in the 1870s, must be fitted with accessibility upgrades to increase inclusivity at the premises.
A spokesperson for the Magistrates Court of Victoria said the works would put the building out of service until at least the middle of 2024.
"The Castlemaine Court has temporarily closed until mid-2024 to enable essential accessibility upgrades to be completed," they said.
"The current Castlemaine court building, designed and built in the 1870s, is of architectural and historical significance, and now requires modifications to ensure we provide an accessible service."
The spokesperson said residents in the Castlemaine and surrounding communities would have their legal matters heard at the Bendigo Magistrate Court.
However, it is believed this will not cause a backlog of matters in Bendigo.
"During this period, the Castlemaine Magistrates' Court will operate from the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, with matters to be heard both in-person and online," the spokesperson said.
"MCV does not expect any impact on the court's pending caseload, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels thanks to improvements to our Service Centre and the introduction of online hearings.
"Local agencies and court users have been informed of the changes to operations for Castlemaine matters, with more information regarding hearing arrangements available on our website."
If you are a party in a family violence intervention order or personal safety intervention order case, please contact the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on (03) 9087 5733 prior to your hearing, to discuss arrangements.
