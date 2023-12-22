Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Castlemaine court cases move to Bendigo to allow works on historic building

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Castlemaine Courthouse will undergo redevelopment works until mid-2024. Picture by Darren Howe.
The Castlemaine Courthouse will undergo redevelopment works until mid-2024. Picture by Darren Howe.

To allow the historic Castlemaine court house to undergo "essential" upgrades and redevelopments, all legal matters will be heard in Bendigo for the coming months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.