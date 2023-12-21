Bendigo Spirit with little margin for error in WNBL

The term "honourable loss" grinds the gears of most coaches.
Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama is no different. His side has had more than its fair share of honourable losses in the first half of the Women's National Basketball League season.
Last weekend's 91-81 loss to title contender Southside encapsulated the Spirit's season - great basketball at times mixed with mental lapses.
The Spirit's 3-6 record leaves the club with little margin for error if it is to finish inside the top four and qualify for the play-offs.
Friday night's away clash with the Sydney Flames, who sit one place above the Spirit on the ladder with a 5-5 record, is just about in the "must win" category for the Spirit.
"There's no easy games, that's for sure,'' Kereama said.
"It would have been nice to get the Southside game, but because the teams are so close it wasn't a season-ender by any stretch.
"If we can beat Sydney we'll be very much on track and then we'll need to get some results post-Christmas."
The Flames are arguably the hardest team to read in the WNBL.
They lost by 40 and 32 points respectively to Perth and Townsville last round, but then blew Melbourne Boomers away by 28 points on Wednesday night.
The Spirit outplayed the Flames 82-66 when they met late last month.
"I'd expect some minor adjustments from Sydney,'' Kereama said.
"They've had a couple of interesting results lately, so I'm not sure what sort of Sydney team we're going to get.
"We'll prepare for their best, that's all we can do. The last time we played them we had a pretty sound game plan, so we want to recycle as much of that as we can."
After the Flames game, the Spirit have a few days off to celebrate Christmas and then it's back to work to prepare for next Friday's road game against the Melbourne Boomers.
Bendigo Spirit matches will be viewed in more than 100 countries after an historic deal was inked between the WNBL and the WNBA.
For the first time, WNBL games will be screened on the WNBA App, paving the way for Australia's premier women's basketball league to be promoted across the world.
"The WNBL's international strategy is focused on highlighting our position as a global game, and strategically aligning with select international markets,'' Head of WNBL Christy Collier-Hill said.
"We're therefore thrilled to be showcasing the world-class athletes and world-class competition of the WNBL through the WNBA App.
"Given the number of WNBA athletes that participate in the WNBL, both past and present, there is already a great organic connection between the two leagues.
"Having WNBL games on the WNBA App will provide an opportunity for WNBA fans around the world to really engage with athletes, teams and the league.
"As the WNBL continues to grow both domestically and internationally, this is a milestone moment for the league that will further enhance visibility and growth."
WNBL games on the WNBA App will be available to all countries around the world outside of Australia and New Zealand because of broadcast rights in those countries.
