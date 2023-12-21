Lifeline seeks more volunteers as demand for crisis support grows

For Giselle Lawler, volunteering at Lifeline Loddon Mallee is all about being there for somebody when they need it most.
The full-time working mum-of-three has been completing her training at the local crisis support and suicide intervention organisation's call centre, which has involved 12 weeks of intensive workshops and training before even touching a phone.
Ms Lawler, who had some background in counselling, said Lifeline training was recommended to her by a professor.
"He said that Lifeline was the best training he's ever had and was such a rewarding experience ... and I thought that sounds like something I'd be really interested in doing," she said.
"The training's been amazing and you realise that anybody who cares about other people and can listen would be able to do this.
"It's just about having the time and the willingness to learn and to just tap into compassion."
The Christmas and New Year period was a time of high demand for Lifeline's services, however demand has been on the rise for years.
In Australia, 1.1 million calls have been made to Lifeline in the past 12 months. About 19,000 of those calls were made to the Mildura and Bendigo call centres.
"People's mental health ebbs and flows throughout the year," Lifeline Loddon Mallee executive officer Lisa Renato said.
"We all experience different things at different times and the demand's like that as well ... but our demand has doubled since pre-COVID numbers."
Between January and October this year, 658 suspected deaths by suicide were reported in Victoria, which was higher than the same period in 2022 (630), 2021 (569), and 2020 (559), according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
But for Ms Renato, more calls to Lifeline hopefully meant a reduction in deaths by suicide.
"There has been a slight increase in the deaths by suicide, and interestingly enough in this very specific older category in men, we are seeing more and more older men reaching out and using our services than ever before," she said.
"Victorians are more comfortable with reaching out when they're struggling, and that's great because that's all suicide prevention.
"More people are not sitting at home feeling alone or experiencing darkness, they're reaching out. That's a really great thing."
For some, Christmas was a time of increased anxiety and loneliness, and Ms Renato said the prevalence of community lunches and activities during this time showed how many people were experiencing challenges and stresses.
"Our hope is that those sorts of events bring people together and provide connection, but Lifeline's there when they go home," she said.
"Seeing those kinds of events ramp up only shows us more that here in Bendigo we need to make sure we've got people on the phones during those high demand times so when people are feeling distressed, they're able to pick up the phone and there's someone there to answer it."
Anyone interested in becoming a crisis support volunteer with Lifeline Loddon Mallee could find more information and apply by visiting lifelinelm.org.au.
