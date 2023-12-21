Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Lifeline seeks more volunteers as demand for crisis support grows

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 22 2023 - 7:20am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tori Gentle and Giselle Lawler are completing training at Lifeline Loddon Mallee's call centre in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Tori Gentle and Giselle Lawler are completing training at Lifeline Loddon Mallee's call centre in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

For Giselle Lawler, volunteering at Lifeline Loddon Mallee is all about being there for somebody when they need it most.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.