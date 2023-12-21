Supermarket chips in to help young people access mental health support services

Mental health issues can strike anyone at anytime, even Christmas, which is why Stoneman's Village IGA is keen to lend a hand.
As part of its Community Chest Benefits scheme, the Strathdale-based supermarket has donated more than $1500 to headspace Bendigo.
The funds are raised when shoppers buy any product from the Community Co range available at IGA supermarkets with a portion of the sale going to a local charity.
Stoneman's Village IGA store manager Steph Jones said a donation from the scheme was made to a local charity throughout the year on a quarterly basis.
She said donating to headspace was something close to home for the supermarket.
"A lot of our team members are under the age of 25 and a lot of young people don't like to talk about mental health so this is a way of getting the awareness out there that there is someone to talk to," Ms Jones said.
She presented the $1620 donation to members of the headspace team at the Strath Village store on December 20.
Headspace manager Lindsay Rose was grateful to accept the donation.
"IGA reached out to us yesterday and we are really grateful for the support we receive from the local community," Mr Rose said.
He said the money would go towards headspace's community engagement programs.
"We have youth ambassadors to help decide where to spend the funds. It really helps us with our work in delivering services."
Ms Jones said IGA was happy to help local charities.
She said the aim in 2024 was to raise $20,000 for the year - or $5000 a quarter - and encouraged shoppers to get behind the community benefits scheme.
