Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Racing industry mourns loss of Bendigo training great Allen Browell

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BENDIGO racing icon Allen Browell is being remembered as an outstanding horseman, a brilliant mentor to apprentice jockeys and a loving family man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.