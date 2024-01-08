Racing industry mourns loss of Bendigo training great Allen Browell

BENDIGO racing icon Allen Browell is being remembered as an outstanding horseman, a brilliant mentor to apprentice jockeys and a loving family man.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 79-year-old, whose feature race victories included wins in the 1980 Turnbull Stakes with Amarla and back-to-back Victoria Handicaps with Jet Fighter in the late 80s, passed away last Thursday after a long battle with illness.
In his prime, he was widely regarded as one of the state's finest trainers.
Browell is survived by his wife Val and four children Susie, Darren, Julie and Anita.
A much-loved and esteemed member of the Bendigo and wider Victorian and Australian racing communities, Browell was respected by all in the industry.
His official retirement from training at the end of 2018-19 racing season followed a lifetime involvement with horses as a pre-trainer, trainer, owner, breeder, and clerk of the course.
Starting as a pre-trainer at the age of 16, Browell secured his trainer's licence in 1965 and continued to train for more than half a century at Bendigo.
His first winner was Jodie's Gift at Rochester in 1971.
Browell enjoyed tremendous success in the 1980s, firstly with Amarla, who won the 1980 Turnbull Stakes and 1981 Easter Cup, and later Jet Fighter, who won the 1987 and 1988 Victoria Handicaps at Caulfield.
Other prominent performers included Walk With Me, believed to be the first horse to win at all four Melbourne tracks, and the city winners Zale, Hai Lil, Lapushka's Boy, Two Hills and Our Sevira.
Our Sevira was his final city winner at Moonee Valley in December 2017.
Browell was equally revered as a knowledgeable master to young apprentice jockeys, among them his sons Colin and Darren and nephew Brad Rawiller.
Interviewed by the Bendigo Advertiser following his retirement in 2019, Browell said it was the racetrack deeds of his sons and Rawiller that had provided him with his proudest moments in racing.
Among them, Colin's Bagot Handicap and Duke of Norfolk Stakes wins on Cate's Mill and his victory for Bendigo trainer George Symons aboard Aisle in the 1989 Victoria Handicap.
Sadly, Colin passed away in 2005, aged 33, following a battle with leukaemia.
Darren - a licensed farrier and barrier attendant - continued to assist his father with his training operation until his retirement.
The Colin Browell Memorial Handicap is contested annually at Bendigo racecourse and was always a source of great reflection and pride for not only Allen, but the whole Browell family.
Tributes have been quick to flow from Browell's racing friends and peers.
He was passionate about the sport and a highly accomplished exponent of the art of training racehorses- Australian Trainers Association chief executive Andrew Nicholl
Long-time Bendigo trainer Rod Symons hailed Browell as not only one of Bendigo's best ever trainers, but arguably the city's top mentor to emerging jockeys.
"His record, with Amarla winning the Turnbull and Jet Fighter winning two Victoria Handicaps speaks for itself," he said.
"But his reputation, not just as a trainer, but as a trainer of jockeys was impeccable.
"His own sons Darren and Colin were both metro-performing jockeys and Colin won the Victoria Handicap on one of my dad's horses.
"He had a couple of rides in the Melbourne Cup (on Pacific Mirage in 1989 and Rising Fear in 1990), Colin, and was very handy in the saddle.
"I know he rode multiple winners for us in Melbourne.
"And then of course there was Brad Rawiller, he came through the Allen Browell system."
In terms of longevity and consistency, Symons said Browell had few peers in Bendigo.
"There have been some trainers, who have made a splash for a while, but for all the years we have trained (the Symons family), he was consistently pumping out the winners and he always had a good horse coming through," he said.
"And he never really went to the sales and spent a lot of money.
"A lot of the home-breds from his loyal clients - and he had a lot of them - were good horses.
"And he was training winners up until the end with Star Hills. He was going very well."
His reputation, not just as a trainer, but as a trainer of jockeys was impeccable- Bendigo trainer Rod Symons
Star Hills' win at Bendigo on June 23, 2019, was the last of more than 350 for Browell during his career since official records were kept.
The gelded son of Magnus and Two Hills was ridden that day by Browell's nephew and former apprentice, 25-time Group 1-winner Brad Rawiller.
The 45-year-old believed he could not have received any better grounding in racing than under his uncle, an unabashed stickler for detail.
"When it became time for me to become an apprentice, I went to uncle Allen, and in a lot of aspects he was like my second dad. He was my master and I've looked up to him ever since," he said.
"We've always been close and my whole career falls back to the time I spent under uncle Allen and him being my boss and the person I looked up to while learning my craft.
"His training record speaks for itself and while it was 25 years ago that I was apprenticed to him, he was really ahead of the game with how everything had to be done right.
"There were no shortcuts, everything had to be as perfect as it could be.
"His passing has hit me pretty hard. Obviously he was my master and my boss and everything else, but he is my uncle too. As his family, it's been hard to take."
While master and apprentice continued to keep in great touch over the years, Rawiller said he would always cherish his last conversation with Browell on the day before his passing.
"Even though he's been retired for a few years now, he would still be watching my rides," he said.
"I actually saw him on Wednesday (last week) and we had a big talk for a couple of hours.
"A lot of the family were there and he was as sharp as could be. He knew everything that was going on and was more worried about me than anything."
Rawiller, whose first ever race win was aboard the Browell-trained Friendless Babe, the first of three consecutive victories on the horse to kick-start his career, said it was a privilege to have been in the saddle for his uncle's final win as a trainer with Star Hills.
"Although he wasn't his best horse, he was a really top horse for him," he said.
"At the time, we didn't necessarily know that was going to be his last winner, but hopefully that means something to Val and the family."
Bendigo jockey John Keating, who rode dozens of times for Browell said there was no better trainer to learn from.
"My dad (Ken) went to pony club with him, so dad and Allen were good friends from when they were kids. From that, I got to be reasonably close to Allen and rode a little bit for him," he said.
"It was through the friendship with his kids that I rode work for him and rode races for him a little bit too.
"He was a great horseman and as a person there was none better. Genuine and he called it as he saw it, and was always willing to give you advice if you asked for it.
"You knew that whatever he said, he had the knowledge to back it up.
"He was a real one of a kind.
"When I was coming through as an apprentice, he had Colin and Darren there, so there weren't a lot of spare rides floating around until more recent times for me.
"But he was always someone you listened to."
Despite his health battles, Keating said Browell has remained 'sharp-minded' until the end.
"Darren and I actually travelled together to the races at Hanging Rock on Monday (New Year's Day) and on the way there, Allen rang Darren and talked for 20 minutes," he said.
"So right up until the end he still had his whereabouts about him.
"He sounded like any other day when he was on the phone.
"He will be sorely missed by everyone."
Australian Trainers Association chief executive Andrew Nicholl said all within the training fraternity would be saddened to learn of Allen's passing.
"He was a valued ATA member across his training career and contributed so much to the sport," he said.
"Allen was a great man from a great racing family.
He was a great horseman and as a person there was none better. Genuine and he called it as he saw it, and was always willing to give you advice if you asked for it- Bendigo jockey John Keating
"He was passionate about the sport and a highly accomplished exponent of the art of training racehorses.
"He gave his life to Bendigo, where he was respected by all, and we know that his contribution will be long remembered by the local racing community.
"The ATA extends its condolences to Val and the Browell family on the news of Allen's passing."
A service of thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Allen Browell will be held at St Kilian's Church, on Wednesday, at 10.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.