BFNL 2024 fixture: Five games to mark in your diaries

The 2024 BFNL fixture has dropped, and the Bendigo Advertiser has plucked out five of the most intriguing games to mark in your diary.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The season begins with a standalone clash on Good Friday (March 29) when 2023 bottom two sides, Castlemaine and Maryborough, face off at Camp Reserve.
Scheduled two weeks before the rest of the BFNL clubs are set to begin, the game is sure to attract a decent crowd.
Bendigo footy fans will be keeping a close eye on Castlemaine across the first month of the season to see if the hype surrounding the appointment of former Essendon and Hawthorn player Michael Hartley as senior coach can be translated into the win column.
While they'll have stricter assignments in the coming rounds, including playing four 2023 finalists (South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye) in a row following this match, they won't have more eyeballs on them than in the season opener, so they'll be keen to show their improvement.
Castlemaine only recorded two wins in 2023, but with Hartley alongside recruits Ben Quaynor, Zac Greeves, Zavier Murley, Darby Semmens and Kalan Huntly signing on, many expect a rise up the ladder.
It will likely be another tough season for Maryborough, who went winless this year.
But there's always an upset or two early in a football season, and with a fresh start, Maryborough coach Coby Perry will remind his players they ran Castlemaine close in both meetings in 2023.
Two finalists under new regimes in 2024 will do battle in the opening round of the season.
Three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership coach Darryl Wilson is now leading Nullawil in the NCFL, being replaced by former Newbridge coach Luke Freeman.
Meanwhile, at the Bloods, Steven Stroobants and Isaiah Miller have formed a coaching partnership after gun midfielder Nathan Horbury departed to Queensland.
Both sides have lost some star talent, with Jake Moorhead (Pascoe Vale), Cal McCarty (South Adelaide) and Lachlan Sharp (Bridgewater) leaving the Storm, while Horbury and Oscar White (Banyule) are the Bloods highest profile departures.
This game presents as an early look to see whether these teams have changed their style under new leadership and who will fill the holes left by the exiting players.
Runners-up this year, Sandhurst head into 2024 as the consensus top seed, and their most challenging early test comes in round two.
With all other 2023 finalists - on paper at least - believed to be dropping back to the pack next season, Gisborne could be the big riser.
Having missed the finals in a premiership defence season, the Bulldogs are back under the helm of Rob Waters and have added some class to their best 22.
If he can stay fit, Pat McKenna is, in effect, a new recruit, having missed most of 2023, while Bradley Bernacki is back full-time and won't have to change the Bulldog's fortunes mid-season when their campaign was dead and buried.
They've also added highly touted midfielder Jackson Cardillo from Rupertswood while re-signing a majority of their playing list.
There's plenty of water to cross under the bridge, but don't discount these being the two sides that'll do battle on that special day in September.
It will also be a massive day on the netball courts, being the season's first A-grade grand final rematch.
Come May 25, it will be eight months since these two powerhouse clubs met on grand final day.
They played out an all-time classic, and while every grand final rematch is highly anticipated, this one shapes up as a blockbuster.
The BFNL has ensured the contest is a standalone fixture, with round six being a split round, and the Ron Best Memorial game at Wade Street between the arch-rivals could attract the biggest home and away crowd of the year.
By round six, we should also have a firm grasp on just how much the high-profile sacking of premiership coach Christian Carter has affected the Bulldogs playing group.
Interleague footy finally returns after a five-year break with the BFNL to take on the VAFA on Saturday, July 6, at Elsternwick Park in St Kilda.
A BFNL representative side last played in 2019, where it smashed Outer East at the QEO.
The game will be held on the BFNL's general bye weekend, ensuring no players miss out on club footy and supporters can make the day trip down to Melbourne.
The BFNL will not be playing the VAFA's Premier Division representative team who play in an annual clash with Western Australia.
It is likely this VAFA squad will comprise of players from teams in the still very strong Premier B and C divisions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.