Astrid asked to feel 'the magic of flight' again. Her carers made it happen

Bendigo's Astrid Poot, 89, cannot wipe the smile off her face as she clutches her handmade boarding pass and puts on her flying headset.
"I am just very excited," she says.
Originally from the Netherlands, Ms Poot travelled to Australia by boat in 1963. On December 21 though, it was all about the sky.
The Bupa Aged Care Bendigo resident was asked to 'make-a-wish' by the nursing home's management, and hers was to see the world from an aircraft again.
"The magic that the plane stays up there, I find that really amazing," Ms Poot said.
"You see things you wouldn't any other way ... you have to be in a plane. And that is just beautiful."
Unlike commercial jets, the two-seat recreational plane Ms Poot would fly in was used mostly for training rather than long distance.
Still, it was more than capable of granting the unquantifiable "magic of flight" feeling, her co-captain and Bendigo Flying Club chief instructor Linda Beilharz said.
"You're in control of it here, sitting right in the front, looking straight out," she said.
Ms Beilharz looked forward to seeing how Ms Poot would react to take-off.
"I love the trial flights, because it's such an experience when you build up speed on that runway and then lift into the sky," Ms Beilharz said.
"Some people are quiet about their reactions and some people go, 'wow'. So we will have to wait and see what Astrid makes of that.
"People do get a real thrill."
Bupa Aged Care Bendigo general manager Matthew Cox, who took flying lessons at the club, was an advocate for that "thrill".
"When you're up there, it's just freedom," he said.
"You're in your own world and everything looks so different."
Mr Cox said the aged care home's 'make-a-wish' incentive was to grant residents an experience one more time with a "why not" mentality.
"We just wanted to remind people that aged care is not a place to stop living, but a place to start a new adventure," Mr Cox said.
"And for Astrid to see Bendigo from a different light and take to the skies again, that will be amazing for her."
Ms Poot flew in the aircraft over Bendigo and surrounds, and had the chance to grip the stick and control the plane while airborne.
Bupa Aged Care Bendigo lifestyle co-ordinator Irene White said Ms Poot had asked "how do I ever say thank you for this" on the drive to the airport.
"I said to her, 'the smile you have just given us, that is enough'," Ms White said.
