Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Premiership footy star kicks a goal on athletics track

By Nathan Dole
December 21 2023 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Morcom has gone from flying high above the pack in the BFNL to blitzing his rivals on the athletics track. Picture by Darren Howe
Hamish Morcom has gone from flying high above the pack in the BFNL to blitzing his rivals on the athletics track. Picture by Darren Howe

A TRIPLE premiership player with Golden Square Football Netball Club, Hamish Morcom showed his athletic prowess in the latest heat of the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help