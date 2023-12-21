Premiership footy star kicks a goal on athletics track

A TRIPLE premiership player with Golden Square Football Netball Club, Hamish Morcom showed his athletic prowess in the latest heat of the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill.
Morcom has used several rounds of the series, now backed by A.L. Parker Electrical, in recent spring/summers as part of pre-season training.
A hard-running midfielder/forward on the footy field, Morcom tackled the 3000m distance in Tuesday night's race on the Retreat Road track.
Appointed as playing coach of the Huntly Hawks for next year's Heathcote DFNL season, Morcom ran the seven-and-a-half laps in 10:46.
Runner-up was University's Andre van Agtmaal in 11:09.
University's David Cripps had a big night of racing as he was third in the 3000m in 11:36, and later ran the 5000m in 19:38.
Fastest female in the 3000m was Vanessa Garry from University in 12:04 to be fourth as South Bendigo youngster Piper Fynch clocked 13:07 to be fifth.
In the 5000m it was University's Glenn McMillan who completed the gruelling 12-and-a-half laps in 17:25 to mark another victory.
Runner-up was Uni Pride clubmate Mitch Whitham in 18:28.
It was a one-two result for Bendigo Little Athletics in the 1000m as Lucy Jones and Milanke Haasbroek ran the two-and-a-half laps in 3:31 and 3:36.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Mixed 3000m: Hamish Morcom 30, Inv. 10:46.19; Andre van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 11:09.70; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:36.68; Vanessa Garry 31, Uni. 12:04.58; Piper Fynch 11, SB 13:07.46; Leanne Healey 58, BH 13:29.44; Leon Gilbert 72, BH 13:30.56; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 13:31.62; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 13:36.87; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 14:20.97; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 15:32.65.
Mixed 5000m: Glenn McMillan 31, Uni. 17:25.45; Mitch Whitham 25, Uni. 18:28.38; Michael McConnell 30, Inv. 19:00.91; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 19:38.32; Sam Bruce 27, Inv. 19:44.23; Tom Garry 31, Uni. 19:58.01.
Mixed 1000m: Lucy Jones 11, BLA 3:31.80; Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:36.13; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:10.42; Percy Jones 8, BLA 4:34.81.
