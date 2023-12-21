Bendigo Advertiser
Hall of Fame galloper Sailor's Guide forever a part of Bendigo Jockey Club

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 22 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
AUSTRALIAN Racing Hall of Fame inductee Sailor's Guide has been honoured by the Bendigo Jockey Club, with a display of memorabilia, including a pair of the champion galloper's silks, now on show at the White Hills racecourse.

