Hall of Fame galloper Sailor's Guide forever a part of Bendigo Jockey Club

AUSTRALIAN Racing Hall of Fame inductee Sailor's Guide has been honoured by the Bendigo Jockey Club, with a display of memorabilia, including a pair of the champion galloper's silks, now on show at the White Hills racecourse.
The tribute, which also includes a pair of photographs, a painting and biography of the champion galloper's career, was officially unveiled at last Sunday's Christmas race meeting.
The collection hangs proudly on the wall of the aptly-named Sailor's Guide Bar, underneath the club's heritage-listed grandstand.
Inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2022, Sailor's Guide was trained in Bendigo by George Daniel in the 1950s, before finishing his career in the United States.
A stallion, he recorded 23 wins and 25 placings from 70 starts, both in Australia and abroad.
His feature race wins for Daniel included the 1955 VRC Derby and the 1956 Sydney Cup.
He won two VRC Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington in 1956 and 1958, with the second achieved in a stirring three-way photo finish with Prince Darius and the immortal Tulloch.
The race was won and run with the Queen Mother on course as the guest of honour.
In the spring of 1957, Sailor's Guide won the Craiglee Stakes, finished second in the VRC Turnbull Stakes and third in the Caulfield Cup and won the Group 1 LKS MacKinnon Stakes all within a few weeks of each other.
He was one of the highest stakes winners of the period.
After a stellar career in Australia, Sailor's Guide went on to achieve international fame, winning five races from 12 starts and being placed in four in the US and Canada.
His biggest win overseas came in the 1958 Washington DC International, which has since been replaced by the weight-for-age Breeders Cup Turf.
Retired to stud in the US, Sailors Guide was unsuccessful as sire, with eight of his progeny racing without any great success.
The memorabilia, part of a wider family collection, was provided to the club by George Daniel's grandson, Morris Hesse, who attended the unveiling with his wife Cheryl,
"We are absolutely proud and honoured that the jockey club and the committee have seen their way fit to honour Sailor's Guide in this way," Hesse said.
"I know George would be absolutely thrilled.
"Unfortunately, we've lost a lot of our racing history to Melbourne.
"I didn't know what to do with the great collection that my mum, George's daughter, kept and some of it is in the racing Museum in Melbourne, but is yet to be displayed.
"But for Bendigo to do this is just fantastic and they have done it so well with the colours and the images and I know that they intend to expand it.
"Jenny Rawiller in particular and the committee have to be congratulated for what they have done."
Hesse added it was an absolute honour having the memorabilia housed in the Sailor's Guide Bar.
He said ideally the collection would eventually include the horse rug given to Daniel before Sailor's Guide's departure for the United States.
"It's great he has been honoured. He is still the only (thoroughbred) horse to come out of Bendigo, and to come out of Australia - apart from Phar Lap - to go to America and race and be successful.
"His progeny didn't end up very successful, but he had a nice little racing career in America and Canada."
