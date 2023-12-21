BFNL Dragons welcome early crack at 2023 grand final nemesis

BENDIGO league netball powerhouse Sandhurst will get an early chance to exact a measure of revenge for this year's grand final defeat to Gisborne when the 2024 season launches.
The Dragons will host the Bulldogs at the QEO in round two of the new season on April 20.
It will form part of a tough opening to the season for the Dragons, who came up one-goal short in their bid to land a fifth straight A-grade premiership, in this year's grand final in September.
They will play another fierce rival Kangaroo Flat in round one.
Between them, two of Sandhurst, Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat have squared off in every grand final played since 2018.
The only other club to have played in a grand final since 2016 is Golden Square, which lost to the Roos in 2016 and Sandhurst in 2017, but finished at the bottom of the ladder in 2022 and 2023.
Sandhurst's four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said the Dragons would embrace their tough opening to the season, which will be followed by a bye in round three.
"It is a tough start to things, Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne," she said.
"A heartbreaker of a one-goal grand final loss is still pretty raw, but we are really keen to just make amends and get stuck right back into it.
"Our start will give us a chance to see where we are at early and where we need to make changes, so I'm okay with it.
"I wish we had tough games like these every week, so to start this way is great.
"I really hope the league follows on and becomes stronger across the board.
"Clubs look like they have recruited well, so hopefully we have plenty of tough games."
While the grand final result may still be somewhat 'raw', Gilchrist said it was ultimately still a privilege to have played in one of the great, if not the best, premiership deciders in BFNL history.
"It was a brilliant game of netball. Anyone I talk to, not just from our club, mentions how amazing it was," she said.
"We just couldn't hold on when we needed, so credit to Gisborne.
"I said all season, if we were going to hand the mantle over, I'm glad it's them.
"Just the brilliance of both teams ... I can't speak highly enough of the talent out on the court."
The Dragons will head into the season with no change to their A-grade line-up from last season, with the full-time addition of last year's BFNL Rising Star winner Charlotte Sexton, who played a mix of A-grade and A-reserve games, in between commitments with the state 19-and-under team and Victorian Fury.
Importantly for a team which boasts seven VNL players, including six at the newly formed Bendigo Strikers, Sandhurst will be on the bye when two of the Strikers' three home games are played in Bendigo on a Sunday.
"We are very fortunate at Sandhurst that last year we had more players than we had positions throughout the club," Gilchrist said.
"We didn't have to have tryouts at the end of this year, which is the first time that's happened, as we have welcomed three under-17s into the group and we haven't lost anyone.
"So there is plenty of depth there if injuries or something happens to hit."
In an ominous sign of that depth, the Dragons featured in all five grand finals in 2024, winning premierships in A-reserve and B-grade and losing both A-grade and 17-under to Gisborne by only one goal.
Reigning premiers Gisborne will open the season with a bye in round one.
In other opening round matches, expected improvers Strathfieldsaye will host South Bendigo, and Eaglehawk and Golden Square will clash at Canterbury Park.
The season will open with a standalone game between Castlemaine and Maryborough at Camp Reserve on Good Friday (March 29).
