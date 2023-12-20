Jewellery, cash stolen from Kangaroo Flat home a week before Christmas

Two men allegedly ransacked a Kangaroo Flat home for cash and jewellery before fleeing the scene on Sunday afternoon.
The two men, both dressed in fluoro, were caught on camera allegedly breaking into an Alpina Place property about 5.30pm on December 17 before raiding each room in the house.
One of the men is described as being approximately 30 to 40-years-old, wearing a grey long-sleeved top with a black and orange fluorescent one over the top, shorts and blue cap.
The other man is perceived to be of Asian appearance and in his early 30s and wearing a black and orange fluorescent short-sleeved top and a blue bucket hat.
Police released CCTV footage and images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
