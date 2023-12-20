Strathdale on track for Bendigo T20 cricket grand final berth

Strathdale-Maristians took a big step towards another Bendigo cricket trophy when they held off White Hills in Twenty20 round three action.
Brilliant performances from Cam Taylor and James Barri lifted the Suns from a precarious position to an eight-run win and, most likely, just one victory away from a grand final berth.
Playing without marquee player Andrew Chalkley and top-order regulars Daniel Clohesy, James Valeminck and Grant Waldron, the Suns looked in all sorts of trouble when they slumped to 4-43 in the ninth over.
Just like they did the previous Saturday in the one-day format against Golden Square, the Suns found a way to stay in the game.
The experienced Taylor was joined in the middle by the classy Barri and they set about batting the Suns into a competitive position.
Barri showed why he's rated one of the premier batters in the BDCA by making a superb 54 not out off just 32 balls.
Taylor added 38 off 39 balls in a partnership of 88 and the Suns finished 5-141 off their 20 overs.
Marquee player Mitch Winter-Irving (2-25), Rhys Irwin (2-34) and Nick Wharton (1-12) were the wicket-takers for the Demons.
White Hills' run chase started disastrously when star opener Brayden Stepien was clean bowled by Sam Johnston for a duck in the opening over.
Ollie Geary (30 off 22 balls) lifted the run-rate, but none of the Demons' top five could play a Barri-like innings and keep the scoreboard ticking over.
Geary, Kyle Patton (15) and Winter-Irving (1) fell in quick succession to leave the Demons 4-58.
Caleb Barras and Irwin produced a partnership that looked like it could turn the game White Hills' way.
They added 67 in good time before Barras was stumped off the bowling of Taylor for 22.
With two overs remaining the Demons needed 20 runs to win.
Their chances crashed off the first ball of the penultimate over when Irwin stepped across his stumps and was bowled by Taylor.
Irwin top scored with a brisk 40 off just 29 balls, including four fours and one six.
The Demons couldn't find the boundary in the final two overs and they finished 8-133.
Taylor completed a fine all-round game with the fine figures of 4-18 off four overs, while Johnston (2-31) and Barri (1-18) bowled well.
