Plans for 58 homes in rapidly changing Strathfieldsaye could upend parrots

A planned 58-lot subdivision in Strathfieldsaye could upset the habitat of a critically endangered animal.
Developers want to cut down 42 of the 168 trees on site but said they wanted to keep as much high quality vegetation as possible.
They have proposed planting fruit trees along Strathfieldsaye Road to make up for the loss of a swift parrot habitat.
It is one of the challenges the developers have been working through in their bid to subdivide five hectares of paddocks at the corner of Strathfieldsaye Road and McCleans Road.
The developers have asked the City of Greater Bendigo to sign off on plans for the three-stage housing subdivision, across the road from the Imagine Estate which has transformed large tracts of land in Strathfieldsaye in recent years.
Those trees that would remain standing would be in public spaces and so stay "into perpetuity", developers told the council.
Developers had juggled multiple needs at the site, they told the council.
That included requests in the City of Greater Bendigo's Strathfieldsaye township plan that asks for 12 homes per hectare.
There would be 11.2 homes per hectare under the developers' plans.
People would drive into new two streets off McCleans Road, rather than directly onto the busy Strathfieldsaye Road.
There would be no need to upgrade the intersection at Strathfieldsaye Road, the developers' traffic consultants told the council. They said the number of cars going in and out of the site would be too low.
Strathfieldsaye is among Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs and the population could double to 13,000 by 2036.
It has changed markedly in recent years, including with the recent arrival of a new service station and doughnut store.
The council is considering the plan and will make a decision at a later date.
