Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Police

Dakota Wise-Nash wanted by police for alleged thefts

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 20 2023 - 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dakota Wise-Nash is wanted for alleged thefts. Picture supplied.
Dakota Wise-Nash is wanted for alleged thefts. Picture supplied.

Bendigo police are seeking information which may lead to the arrest of Dakota Wise-Nash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.