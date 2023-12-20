Dakota Wise-Nash wanted by police for alleged thefts

Bendigo police are seeking information which may lead to the arrest of Dakota Wise-Nash.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 18-year-old is wanted on a warrant for alleged theft.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo and Melbourne areas.
Anyone who sights Dakota or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.