Draft night chaos doesn't stop O'Rourke finding dream home

Pick 23 of the AFLW Draft had arrived, and the Melbourne recruiting staff deliberated on who would be their third selection of the night.
Meanwhile, 150km north-west at Bendigo's Reservoir Hotel, Pioneers star Bryde O'Rourke was watching on keenly with family and school friends at the bar she had worked at for the past 18 months.
The Demons had shown some interest in O'Rourke in the leadup to Monday night's draft, but all expected the athletic utility to head to Geelong under the father-daughter rule where dad Ray played two games in 1969.
Then it happened, O'Rourke's name was called, yet confusion reigned with the Demons placing a bid on the lifelong Cats fan.
Thankfully for the O'Rourke clan, the Cats expectedly matched the Demon's bid, but in those few moments of chaos, one of the better stories of this year's draft was born.
"I thought I went to Melbourne when they bid on me, and dad was inside at the bar, so I went and grabbed him," O'Rourke said.
"He was so confused, asking me, 'Wait, you've just gone to Melbourne?' but it all got cleared up, and two minutes later, Georgie Prespakis and Amy McDonald walked into the Hotel to present me with my jumper."
It was a dream come true for O'Rourke, not just going to the Cats but being welcomed by her new club's reigning best and fairest.
"Georgie (Prespakis) is amazing and so down to earth," O'Rourke said.
"When she came in, she genuinely looked ecstatic for me, so I can't wait to train with her."
Less than two days later, O'Rourke was on a flight to Queensland for a family holiday, but that hasn't stopped the constant stream of messages lighting up her phone.
"I haven't had a breath yet because it's been so full on, and I've been overwhelmed with support from everyone sending me messages, which makes me feel so loved," O'Rourke said.
"The playing group was the first to contact me, and they all sent me texts introducing themselves.
"Daniel Lowther (head coach) rang me on his way back from the draft to say congratulations and tell me to have a good time."
For most players selected within the top-25 range, they would have had a good inkling from a fair way out they'd likely be drafted.
But that wasn't the case for O'Rourke, who went the hard way round.
She managed seven games for the Pioneers in 2021 and 2022, including only two in her junior year, with injuries seemingly curtailing a promising career.
O'Rourke knew she had to have a standout top-age season this year and committed to improving herself over pre-season.
"I remember last year thinking, am I actually going to be able to string some games together? So, this pre-season, that was my goal," she said.
"All I wanted to do was be consistent and stay off the injury list, which meant getting stronger, fitter and healthier in the pre-season.
"I hadn't had that standout bottom age year like Lila Keck, so I knew I had to put the hard yards in this year, which paid off."
"Bryde is a classic example of a player who has done the hard yards through injury and relied on her top age year to get drafted," Kennedy said.
"So, it was a special night for everyone involved with Bryde who have seen her resilience come to fruition."
O'Rourke will train with the Pioneers over summer before moving down to Geelong for the start of pre-season in March.
