Police seek public's help after man injured in alleged View St assault

Bendigo Police are appealing to the public for information regarding an alleged serious assault that occurred in the city on Saturday, December 16.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The incident happened on View Street just after 8.10pm and involved two men who are known to each other.
A 29-year-old man sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and was later transported to the Bendigo hospital for treatment.
A 53-year-old man was arrested and interviewed and has been released pending further investigation.
Police are still investigating the alleged assault.
Anyone with information or vision of the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.