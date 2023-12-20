Daniels, Pelicans beaten by Morant buzzer-beater

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates suffered a stunning two-point NBA loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on a Ja Morant buzzer-beater.
The Pelicans led by 19 points at half-time, but were worn down by a Grizzlies outfit led by controversial guard Morant.
In his first game back from a 25-game suspension, Morant scored in the final second to give his side a 115-113 win.
After starting on the bench, Daniels was part of a Pelicans line-up that produced a scintillating 26-2 run in the second quarter.
The Pelicans defence in that period was outstanding and they led by as many as 24 points, but couldn't maintain the momentum in the second-half.
Daniels finished with three points, two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of court time.
In the 13 minutes Daniels was on court the Pelicans were a team-best plus 17 points.
The Pelicans, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, travel to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Saturday (AEDT)
