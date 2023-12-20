Sexual offender jailed for 15 years for 'egregious crimes' on children

Please be advised the following article contains distressing details.
A serious sexual offender who raped children as young as four years old will probably "live out the rest of (his) life in prison" after being sentenced to 15 years jail in the County Court for his "repugnant" crimes.
Peter Vincent White, 73, committed a series of "sustained and egregious" offences against seven children, aged between of four and 14 at the time, over the course of 11 years between 1977 and 1988.
White's crimes had a "profound and devastating" impact on his victims, some of whom lived in his Woodened neighbourhood and were friends with his children, while others went on holiday with White's family.
Originally from Strathmore, White moved to Woodend with his parents when he was 24 years old and lived in the area before moving to Sunbury later in life.
His offending stared when he was 26 years old with his crimes including sexually penetrating children under 10 and sexually assaulting children.
Some of his crimes included exposing his genitals to the children at various times, fondling the children's private parts and sexual penetration.
Judge Amanda Chambers, who sentenced White, labelled his crimes as "appalling manipulative conduct" and "persistent and increasingly deviant" in nature.
Judge Chambers said White's victims were entrusted to his care by the families of the children - a trust he "fundamentally" breached.
One of the victims, who will remain unnamed to protect their identity, was with White just before Christmas in 1987 when he took her to his parents house where they were alone.
After giving her an ice cream, White forced the four-year-old to perform oral sex - something she said in her victim impact statement "felt like a lifetime".
Judge Chambers said White's excuse of being "young and stupid" for the offending showed he had very little insight into why he preyed on the children.
When questioned by police and one of his victims over his offending, White said he was sorry for what he had done, although had no recollection of any of his crimes.
Judge Chambers said it also demonstrated he had "no sense" of the gravity of his offending or the long-lasting effects it has had on his victims.
White was sentenced to jail for 33 offences overall.
Cumulatively, White was sentenced to 15 years in jail with a non-parole sentence of nine years in jail and will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.
Judge Chambers said she hoped the sentencing of White would bring "some sense of closure" to his victims and their families.
After White was led away, people in the court room were seen hugging one another.
For help contact:
