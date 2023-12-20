Mischievous elf runs amok at fire station - and becomes an online celebrity

Leaving fire hoses running, randomly operating the platform ladder and driving fire trucks at odd hours may not be the best way for a new recruit to endear themselves to the more experienced crew at a busy fire station.
However, since his arrival, Benji the Christmas Elf has put Fire Rescue Victoria in Bendigo on the map.
He is now the star of the FRV's Facebook page, Instagram and other social media accounts.
No one at the Bendigo station has any idea where he came from, with the best guess being he was left there by Santa Claus himself.
He was first discovered in turnout gear on November 30 and has since become a celebrity, being photographed in different places and poses around the station and on call-outs.
FRV Bendigo acting commander Sarah Lostia said firefighters had been taking "some awesome and some less than awesome" photos of Benji.
"He's definitely brought some Christmas spirit to the place - and a competitive atmosphere to get the best photo of him," Ms Lostia said.
"It's also really encouraged kids' participation in the workplace.
"Our members might go home and say 'Look, Jimmy, there's an elf at the fire station'. The next day little Jimmy is asking where the elf is and what he's doing now."
Even when out on calls Benji has become a huge talking point.
"We average 30 call-outs a week here from structure fires to non-structure fires, medical responses, car accidents and we're starting to get into the grass and summer fires now," Ms Lostia said.
"Benji comes along on some of the rides and the kids, having seen him on Facebook, often ask questions about the elf."
Ms Lostia said Benji has been helpful in getting the FRV brand out there in the community.
"FRV has been around for three years so we're a relatively new organisation," she said.
"People see us as firefighters who drive a big red truck which is great but we'd like people to understand who we are, who we work for and how to get a hold of us.
"Our firefighters are here 24/7 supporting the community and they'll be here celebrating Christmas Day and Boxing Day here at the station."
Ms Lostia suspects Benji will disappear on December 24 when Santa recalls him to the North Pole for the busiest night of the year but he may yet return around the same time next year to once again help lift the FRV profile.
