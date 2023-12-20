Someone just paid off 161 families' Christmas laybys at Bendigo toy store

A generous 'Secret Santa' has paid off more than a hundred people's toy laybys at a Bendigo store.
Toyworld Bendigo staff have been ringing 161 of their customers to tell them their Christmas gifts are paid off.
"Some people have been in tears when we've told them," Toyworld owner Scott Mills said.
"They've told us they can now afford extra food for the table or can buy some extra gifts."
Others have paid their good fortune forward by donating whatever they can afford to other customers and people in need, Mr Mills said.
"It's been amazing," he said.
This is not the first time someone has surprised Toyworld Bendigo customers by paying off their Christmas laybys.
A "secret Santa" has visited in recent years and has never been unmasked.
They are not behind the latest layby Christmas miracle.
It is instead company Hirsch Racing and Woodside Park Stud.
