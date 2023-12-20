Jas Nevins fires with the ball for Victoria in state cricket

Jas Nevins produced a career-best spell with the ball for Victoria at Women's National Cricket League level.
Playing just her seventh one-day game for Victoria, the 20-year-old from Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club took 3-40 off nine overs in the Vics' seven-wicket win over New South Wales at Junction Oval.
Nevins bowled second change for the Vics and all three of her wickets were caught by skipper Sophie Molineux.
Victoria dismissed New South Wales for 202 and chased down the total for the loss of just three wickets with 10 overs to spare.
Victoria and New South Wales play again at the Junction Oval on Thursday.
Nevins was in great form with bat and ball for club side Plenty Valley in the latest round of Premier Cricket twenty20 action.
Nevins took 1-10 off three overs and blasted an unbeaten 63 off just 53 balls in Plenty Valley's win over Box Hill.
Another former Bendigo junior - Cailin Green - helped Carlton to two Twenty20 wins at the weekend.
Green took four wickets across the Blues' two wins.
The spinner claimed 2-5 against Ringwood and 2-22 in the win over Prahran.
Meanwhile, former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone is a strong chance to play for Victoria against Pakistan, starting Friday.
A Victorian squad will play a two-day game at the Junction Oval, which is an extra warm-up game for the tourists ahead of the Boxing Day Test match.
The Victorian team will be made up of players who don't have Big Bash League contracts.
Crone is enjoying another good season with Carlton at Premier Cricket level.
He's helped the Blues to fourth place on the ladder at the halfway mark of the season.
