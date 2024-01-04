'Never expected to be here': Jacinta Allan's first 100 days as Premier

It's somewhat ironic that Jacinta Allan's proudest achievement of her first 100 days as Premier is the direct result of her predecessor Daniel Andrew's resignation.
Since being sworn into the top job on September 27, 2023, a by-election result means the Member for Bendigo East now leads the only state parliament in Australia with an equal number of men and women.
The "historic achievement" was reached by Eden Foster winning the seat of Mulgrave, vacated by Mr Andrews.
"Outside of the ACT we're the only parliament in the country to have achieved that, and very few similar parliaments around the world have achieved that," Ms Allan said.
"That is the result of literally decades of hard work by lots and lots of equality campaigners to get more women elected to parliament and get there in equal numbers.
"That for me over the past year has been a real moment of pride and to be the Premier when that happened, that was also pretty special."
Back in 1999, in her inaugural parliament speech, Ms Allan said parliament should look like the community it represents and now she believes that has been achieved.
Even with the responsibility of leading the state, Ms Allan still looks at her electorate of Bendigo East as her "light on the hill".
In 1999, a day before her 26th birthday, Ms Allan was part of the Steve Bracks-led Labor party which won government, mainly due to a major swing in regional seats.
In 2023, a week after her 50th birthday, Ms Allan survived a caucus vote following Daniel Andrews' resignation to become the 49th Premier of Victoria.
"When I entered parliament 24 years ago, I never expected to be sitting here today doing this role, never, ever, ever," Ms Allan said.
"We came in at a time where we won a seat from the Liberal party; Bendigo East had previously been held by the Liberal party, Jeff Kennett was Premier and it was an unexpected election win.
"We fought bloody hard for it, but it was still unexpected."
Over the past decade and a half, Ms Allan has been influenced by her lived experience of growing up and raising a family in regional Victoria, and taken the approach of being a local member into every senior position she's held.
"Everyone comes to these roles with their own skills and ideas, abilities and looks at issues differently," she said.
"There will be things that I'll do differently to Daniel [Andrews] just as the way Daniel did things differently to John Brumby and Steve Bracks.
"You get judged by who you are and what you do, not necessarily the comparison to someone else."
While travelling and spending time in different areas of the state on a larger range of issues was the "biggest adjustment" Ms Allan said, she remained very focused on her home electorate.
"I live here, my husband and I are raising our kids here, they go to school here, they do all the things that kids do, sport and other activities," she said.
"I've remained very, very connected and I have a fabulous team in my office here who work incredibly hard as well so I continue to remain very, very focused here in Bendigo."
She said she had felt the love from her home region, and always strived to be approachable as a leader.
"I've been personally touched by people [in Bendigo] who have come up and congratulated me and given me a cuddle or a pat on the arm," she said.
"My focus has been to be out and about in the community and ... people can feel they can come up and either raise an issue with me so I can follow it up.
"That helps feed into my decision-making processes. We develop ideas and policies and projects and programs because of the feedback we get directly from people on the street."
"I don't want that to stop, and certainly it hasn't stopped."
The month before she become Premier, Daniel Andrews delivered one of the most ambitious pieces of housing planning in the state's history.
Ms Allan said the state government's housing statement, which outlined a plan to build more than 420,000 homes in regional Victoria by 2051, was designed to help the government and councils make decisions faster.
The plan included a $1 billion regional housing fund, with some work underway in Bendigo including a 120 new home project at Virginia Hill.
The strategy also included a regional worker accommodation fund, which Ms Allan hoped would "move really quickly" to get houses built for workers.
The regional housing fund was a product of the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games, which Ms Allan served as the delivery minister for.
She said the cancellation represented an opportunity to invest in sporting infrastructure and tourism and major events through a $2 billion spend in the regions.
In Bendigo, more details on upgrades to the Bendigo Stadium, the Bendigo Bowling Club and the Bendigo Showgrounds could be expected "in the new year", Ms Allan said.
"We've now got that dedicated funding stream that's dedicated to regional supporting regional communities," she said.
The past 12 months saw a more than 20 per cent increase in the lives lost on Victorian roads, a "real concern" for Ms Allan.
She said there were a combination of factors for the increase, and it would take a mix of road improvements and driver behaviour improvements to drive the number down.
"We have worryingly seen, and this has become a bit of a feature post the pandemic, people not wearing their seatbelt," she said.
"People drinking and driving and using their mobile phone; we continue to work incredibly hard on a range of road safety strategies."
