Ex-Rod Symons galloper breaks through for a Hong Kong win

FORMERLY known as Chuckanev when he was trained in Bendigo by Rod Symons in 2020-21, Dream Pursuer has snapped a long win-drought with his first Hong Kong victory.
The now six-year-old gelding broke through for a win on New Year's Day in what was his 12th start overseas.
It was his first win in 960 days.
Dream Pursuer was sold to Hong Kong interests by Symons in mid-2021 following an ultra-promising start to his career on Australian soil.
The home-bred son of Moshe and Gloray scored two wins from his only three starts for the Bendigo trainer.
Beaten into second place on debut at Kilmore in late 2020 by the then Simon Zahra and Matthew Ellerton-trained Party In Style, Chuckanev rebounded in style by winning back-to-back races at Wangaratta and Bendigo in mid-2021, the latter in a benchmark 64, ridden by Luke Nolen.
He was quickly sold to Hong Kong.
Trained by Manfred Man, Dream Pursuer did not make his Hong Kong debut until December 2022, finishing fourth at Sha Tin.
He had been placed just twice in his next 10 starts before breaking through at Sha Tin on New Year's Day in the $1.17 million ($223,000 Australian) Poplar Handicap (1400m), with Australian jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle.
Symons, who had previously referred to the now Dream Pursuer as 'potentially one of the best' horses he has trained, was thrilled to see him pull through for a victory.
"He took a fair while to get to the track after we sold him," he said.
"He was well ridden by Hugh Bowman; he sat in behind the pace and got out with a break and hit the line well.
"He's been drawing a lot of outside barriers and making a bit of a run, but not enough."
While he sometimes ponder what might have been had he and wife Janine kept hold of Chuckanev, Symons has no regrets with the sale.
"It was a good sale. Three starts, one second, two wins and on the up," he said.
"He was going through at the similar time as Just Folk was and I was wondering if he could be as good as he was?
"But of course you don't know.
"They kept upping the price and I thought if he doesn't win next start in Melbourne, he's probably worth nothing.
"We did a lot of things when we sold him, so the money was handy."
Meanwhile, Symons will have his second runner of the new calendar year, with Pendante headed to either Wangaratta on Thursday or Hamilton on Friday.
The three-year-old filly is coming off a fourth over 1600m at Seymour on January 3 and will be chasing her second career win at start number eight.
Pendante will appreciate a bit of give in the ground, having broken her maiden at Bendigo during the winter on a heavy 9.
