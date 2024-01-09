Bendigo Advertiser
Ex-Rod Symons galloper breaks through for a Hong Kong win

By Kieran Iles
January 9 2024 - 11:40am
Luke Nolen returns to the mounting yard on Chuckanev after winning a benchmark 64 handicap at Bendigo in May 2021. Now known as Dream Pursuer, the former Rod Symons-trained galloper won his first race in Hong Kong last week. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
FORMERLY known as Chuckanev when he was trained in Bendigo by Rod Symons in 2020-21, Dream Pursuer has snapped a long win-drought with his first Hong Kong victory.

