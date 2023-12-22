Bendigo Advertiser
Fireworks business fizzles as Melbourne company hired for city's displays

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 23 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 4:30am
Peter Daley says he will have to close Bendigo Fireworks after his business was not appointed for the City of Greater Bendigo's Easter and New Year's Eve fireworks displays. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The owner of a local pyrotechnics company has criticised the city council for hiring a Melbourne firm to operate Bendigo's major fireworks displays, including New Year's Eve - leaving his business "up in smoke".

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

