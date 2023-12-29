Bendigo Football Netball League: Five biggest stories of 2023

As 2023 winds to a close, it's time to reflect on the year it was in the BFNL.
There were coaching shake-ups, potential Bendigo footy restructuring and a grand final for the ages, making it a season to remember.
We have used our statistical data system at the Bendigo Advertiser to pinpoint the 10 most read online BFNL stories of 2023.
Numbers 10 to six were revealed yesterday. Here's the most read stories of 2023, ranked from five through to one.
After over 90 years in the BFNL, Kyneton informed its supporters of its desire to depart the competition for the Riddell District Football League in late August.
It followed a community forum held at the Kyneton clubrooms a week earlier.
The Tigers stated the reason for the desired move was down to a multitude of factors, including ability to compete - having not won a senior final since 1997 - financial burden and player retention.
The playing group was asked their thoughts, and of players who voted, 86 per cent were in favour of a move to the RDFL and said they'd stay on at the club.
"We're hoping this provides a sustainable future for our club, fair and equitable competition and enhanced experience for all our players," the Tigers wrote to their members.
A week later, the BFNL confirmed they would not appeal RDFNL's decision to accept the Tigers.
The Yellow and Black's last game in the BFNL was in round 18 against Strathfieldsaye, where they lost by 42 points.
Kyneton had been a BFNL member since 1932 and won six premierships (1936, 1960, 1961, 1966, 1995, 1997).
It was the story that stunned the Bendigo footy community and one that still has many unanswered questions months down the track.
On September 23, Golden Square club legend Christian Carter led the Bulldogs to their first premiership in a decade, defeating Sandhurst in one of the all-time great BFNL grand finals.
But only three weeks later, the Bulldogs decided to not renew the contract of their premiership coach.
Then Bulldogs president Ian Symons - who has since stepped down - told the Bulldogs faithful in a message on Facebook that the decision was made following an end-of-season review.
"Following a season-end review of the football operations and the need to bring new skillsets into the role to improve how we develop our younger players, the club has made the difficult decision to part ways with our senior coach Christian Carter," Symons said.
A week later, Carter broke his silence and gave a statement to the Bendigo Advertiser saying the club had yet to inform him of the reasons behind the decision.
"I'm deeply saddened to be sacked by the club after securing the senior premiership this year," Carter said.
"I'm especially disappointed with the fact they (Golden Square FNC) were unable to give me any feedback on why the decision was made.
"In saying that I fully respect the club's decision and wish them all the best in the future."
Reserves coach Brad Eaton was soon appointed as the man to take over from Carter.
While fourth on this list due to the metrics, if you asked the average BFNL punter their thoughts on the biggest story of the year, this would comfortably be number two, and had it not been for a story that was sadly about far more than just footy would sit at the top.
Michael Hartley's appointment as coach of Castlemaine for 2024 takes the bronze medal for biggest stories of 2023.
The ex-Essendon and Hawthorn defender had recently moved to Bendigo to take on the role of inaugural competition manager for the AFL Central Victoria under-18 league.
As part of his job at AFLCV, Hartley spoke to clubs, and it was this chat with Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle that got the ball rolling.
"When Michael was appointed in his role at AFLCV, he went around and met all the clubs, and I had a good inkling then that I thought he was the person for us to move forward," Kuhle said.
Hartley played 44 games for Essendon and five at the Hawks before becoming a development coach in Collingwood's VFL and AFLW programs in 2022.
He also spent the past two seasons playing at GVFL club Seymour.
Kangaroo Flat coach Nathan Johns was sacked mid-season following a shocking post-match incident with umpires.
Johns was suspended by the BFNL tribunal for three weeks after pleading guilty to behaving in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire following the Roos round ten 105-point defeat to Sandhurst.
The Roos decided to sack Johns after the ruling, with the club releasing a statement soon after.
"The decision for termination of the contract is not one taken lightly, however, being reported by umpires after the Sandhurst game has made Nathan's position untenable," KFFNC said.
Reporting umpire Tom Nicholson recounted the altercation at the tribunal.
"I said 'How are you?' to Nathan, and he replied, 'Better than you; there'll be a report going in on Monday about how you cheated today," Nicholson said.
"A few minutes later he (Johns) bumped me off my axis and then said 'don't crash on your way out'".
Johns admitted to calling Nicholson a cheat but refuted coming into physical contact with the umpire.
Jeremy Hayes took over in an interim role for the remainder of the season.
On May 27, tragedy struck the BFNL when under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling passed away following a collision during Castlemaine's round-six clash with Kyneton.
The 17-year-old died after collapsing on the field at the conclusion of the match.
The response from the Castlemaine, Bendigo and wider football community was nothing short of heart-warming as social media went into overdrive, providing support to the embattled club, family and friends.
A social media campaign was launched titled #putyourbootsoutforDallas, which garnered hundreds of posts and pictures.
Club members, opposition players, and umpires formed a guard of honour for the Magpies' under-18s team when they returned to the field against Golden Square a week later.
In one of the more emotional scenes in BFNL history, the Magpies under-18s upset the Bulldogs by five points.
