Retiring Catholic schools boss looks back at 'proudest time in education'

Retiring Catholic Education Sandhurst executive director Paul Desmond was in Ireland in 2022 watching the BBC news on television when he heard an Australian accent.
"I looked up to see one of our principals being interviewed at St Joseph's Rochester, as the school was virtually washed away from floods," Mr Desmond said.
"And when I came home, it was the first place I went to."
The resilience of the school stood out for Mr Desmond after nine years at the helm of 20,000 students and 6000 employees across 56 schools.
But it's not the only story he took with him as he retired from the role on Wednesday, December 20.
"[I will remember] heroics in schools, young people who bat well above their average in order to get the best opportunity they can," Mr Desmond said.
Mr Desmond joined the Sandhurst diocese office as executive in 2014, moving from his principalship at St Francis Xavier's College, a three-campus, 3000-student school in Melbourne's east.
He admits it was an "enormous" learning curve.
In those early days, Mr Desmond set a goal to be quiet, watch, learn, and not make any changes.
"I wanted to find out what people value, what they did not want to see changed," he said.
He also had lengthy conversations with his predecessor Phil Billington.
"I asked her, if she came back in 10 years time what she would hope to see was still in place," Mr Desmond said.
A continued focus on specialist settings, such as the Doxa School Bendigo, a priority for arts which had "always taken a backseat to sports", and an assurance young indigenous people would see education in a Catholic environment is what was promised.
"And I have made sure that I honoured that agreement," Mr Desmond said.
In 2018, the Department of Justice came knocking. The 150-year-old Catholic education system which saw the parish priest as governor of the school was to be abolished. Only businesses could run schools.
Mr Desmond oversaw Catholic Education Office Sandhurst's transition to a multi-million-dollar enterprise, despite admittedly having "no business background at all".
He also remembered sitting in his office in 2020 as then Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced all learning would move online as the state grappled with COVID-19.
"I just had the greatest knot in my gut thinking, 'how on earth will this work?'," Mr Desmond said.
The knot in his gut would become his "proudest time in education", he said.
"I feel that the expectation upon us to keep life as normal as was humanly possible for kids aged three to 18 was a huge task," Mr Desmond said.
"And I think we did it well."
In retirement, Mr Desmond plans more time with his grandchildren, to learn golf and read the John Grisham and Jeffrey Archer novels he has put off for 40 years.
"The thought of not being busy, and I mean frantically busy every day, is a bit daunting," he said.
"But I do want to live life at a slower pace after 45 years in education."
After leaving the office, Mr Desmond will continue in his capacity as deputy chair at Victorian Institute of Teaching.
Kate Fogarty will begin as executive director at Catholic Education Sandhurst in January 2024.
