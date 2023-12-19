Young driving guns prepare for Melton NYE battle

HOPES of a Bendigo region driver taking out the Garrard's Horse and Hound Young Guns Series at Melton on New Year's Eve have been boosted by the unveiling of the final line-up for the showcase.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A talent-laden field of 10 drivers for the series includes four from this region; Jack Laugher, Ryan Sanderson, Taylor Youl and Shannon O'Sullivan.
They will be joined by state driver's premiership leader James Herbertson, Declan Murphy, Jordan Leedham (formerly based in Bendigo), Jordan Chibnall, Ryan Backhouse and Codi Rauchenberger.
Herbertson, Laugher, Sanderson, Youl, Murphy, Leedham, Chibnall and Backhouse qualified for the December 31 showdown by being among the state's top eight drivers under the age of 25 based on winners throughout 2023 (to December 15).
O'Sullivan and Rauchenberger were the recipients of 'wildcards' in consideration of their driving achievements, integrity-related conduct and associated compliance with the rules.
The series will mark a departure from recent New Year's Eve meetings at Melton, which has been home to the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series finals.
The 10 drivers will compete in eight ratings-exempt races throughout the course of the night, with a sliding points scale based on finishing positions used to declare an overall winner.
A series win for Bendigo's Laugher, who had notched up 139 winners to December 19, would cap off another stellar season in which the 24-year-old surpassed the magical 100-win mark for the third straight year.
Charlton's Sanderson is closing in on a second straight season over the 100-win mark with 95 wins to December 19, while 2023 has been a breakout year for Bendigo born-and-bred Youl, who has 85 wins for the season.
Now based in Kilmore, 19-year-old Youl has a chance to hit the career 100-win mark by the end of the season, needing only eight more victories to hit the ton.
Herbertson, a four-time Group 1 winner, will finish the year as a runaway winner of the Victorian driver's premiership.
The Lexton-based 23-year-old has driven 246 winners for the season to date, 70 more than his nearest rival, champion reinsman Chris Alford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.