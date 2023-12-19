Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Young driving guns prepare for Melton NYE battle

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 20 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Laugher, pictured driving the former Julie Douglas-trained pacer Magic Mike to victory at Melton last month, will be one of the favourites to take out the Young Guns Series at Melton on New Year's Eve. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Jack Laugher, pictured driving the former Julie Douglas-trained pacer Magic Mike to victory at Melton last month, will be one of the favourites to take out the Young Guns Series at Melton on New Year's Eve. Picture by Stuart McCormick

HOPES of a Bendigo region driver taking out the Garrard's Horse and Hound Young Guns Series at Melton on New Year's Eve have been boosted by the unveiling of the final line-up for the showcase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.