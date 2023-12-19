BDCA team of the round - round six

While there was a century from a Sandhurst opener, BDCA round six was dominated by middle-order batsmen.
With the competition reverting to its one-day format in the last game before the Christmas break, we didn't see the monster individual knocks or bags of wickets as in previous weeks.
Round sixes Bendigo Advertiser's team of the round comprises players from only five clubs.
1 - Xavier Ryan 69 (109) & two catches - Bendigo (WK)
Ryan continued his career-best form following his round-five ton with a well-compiled 69 against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.
He once again played the innings anchor role after losing two early wickets chasing 181 before combining with Kyle Humphrys for a match-winning 127-run stand.
Also pouched two catches with the gloves.
2 - Thomas Starr 107 (113) - Sandhurst
It was a maiden BDCA first XI century for Sandhurst recruit Thomas Starr.
He was the weekends-only centurion, and his knock ensured the Dragons would go into Christmas second on the ladder.
From 113 balls, Starr hit 11 boundaries and a six.
3 - Jasper Langley 51 (101) - Sandhurst
After losing Ben Leed early, Langley allowed Starr to play a more free-flowing innings while he ticked the strike over.
The pair combined for a 129-second wicket stand, which allowed the Dragon's powerful middle order to cash in towards the back end of their 45 overs.
4 - Kyle Humphrys 89 (90) & 3-30 9.0 - Bendigo
The performance of the weekend came from the inform Kyle Humphrys.
Was the more damaging of the pairing, with Ryan hitting close to a run-a-ball 89.
Earlier, he took three vital wickets, including Jets skipper Ben Devanny, to finish with figures of 3-30 off 9.0.
Heads into Christmas as the only player in the BDCA to make the team of the round four times this season.
5 - Matt Dwyer 64 (65) - Kangaroo Flat
Kangaroo Flat's crushing 191-run win over Eaglehawk was set up by Dwyer and the next man in this team.
Coming to the crease with the game in the balance at 2-56, Dwyer batted at a good clip, making 64 from 65 deliveries.
It was his first 50 of the season.
6 - Dylan Klemm 68 (76) & 1-18 5.0 - Kangaroo Flat
The man who partnered with Dwyer to grind the Hawks into the dirt.
Klemm accumulated brilliantly and was powerful when he needed to be hitting eight boundaries and a trio of maximums.
Combined with Dwyer for a 74-run partnership.
Also took the wicket of Angus Chisholm.
7 - James Vlaeminck 63 (76) - Strathdale Maristians
The Suns were in dire straits and headed for their first loss of the season at 6-65 chasing 163, but their immense batting depth shone through.
This week, it was James Vlaeminck's turn to be a hero, with the number five cool, calm and collected during his innings of 63.
While he departed with the Suns still needing 17 to win, there is no doubt who's the reason why the Suns undefeated record stayed intact.
8 - Adam Burns 32* (29) & 3-12 5.0 - Kangaroo Flat (C)
Burns twisted the knife into Eaglehawk late in the Roos batting innings, accumulating his way to 32 not out from 29 deliveries.
Backed it up with ball in hand, claiming three top-order wickets to finish with figures of 3-12 off 5.0.
9 - Rhys Irwin 3-30 9.0 - White Hills
The third time Irwin has made the team of the round this season, but previously, it has mainly been for his batting.
He only made two on the weekend, but his influence with the ball was priceless.
Coming back for his second spell after opening the bowling, Irwin picked up three wickets through the middle and late overs period to restrict Bendigo United to 9-201.
10 - Jack Pysing 3-30 9.0 - Strathdale Maristians
Back-to-back inclusions in the team of the round for Pysing, who was the pick of the bowlers for the Suns on a pitch that was favourable to them.
Picked up three breakthroughs to take his tally for the season to 14.
11 - Nicholas Wharton 4-34 9.0 - White Hills
Was just as influential as opening bowling partner Irwin, snaring four scalps, including both openers.
Came back on later in the innings and took two of the last three wickets.
Wharton has 13 wickets for the campaign, with seven coming against the Redbacks.
