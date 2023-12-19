Close call: fire stopped metres from buildings in Lockwood South

UPDATE, Wednesday, 7:45am: "The use of a grinder" has been revealed as the cause of a fire which almost burnt a house in Lockwood South on December 19.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A CFA spokesperson said the fire, which ignited 4.45pm Tuesday, burnt around four hectares.
Units from Kangaroo Flat, Lockwood, Golden Square, Maiden Gully, Marong and Mandurang worked to protect a house in the fire's path.
Earlier: Multiple fire fighter crews have saved a property in Lockwood South after a blaze burned through the property's fence line up the house.
Pictures from the scene show just how close building on the rural property came to being consumed by flames on Tuesday, December 19.
Firefighters descended on the area to defend the property and stop the four-hectare fire spreading elsewhere.
At least nine tankers attended the scene where the fire had burned through some of the surrounding paddocks and up to the sheds and family home.
Crews managed to get it under control just before 6pm after first being alerted to the fire before 5pm.
There is still a 'stay informed' warning for the residents around the Francis Street area but the fire has been declared safe.
As of 6:30pm at least five crews remained on scene to monitor the situation.
It is unknown how the fire started.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.