Breaking: truck crashes, rescue underway near Charlton

A truck has crashed near Charlton in the latest significant incident on central Victorian roads.
The crash appears to have caused a fire but it is understood emergency crews have been able to safely reach the driver, who may still be in the truck.
The male driver is understood to have been injured.
Members of the CFA, SES and ambulance Victoria are on scene at the incident, which is unfolding on St Arnaud-Wycheproof Road.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed they were called to the scene at 5.35pm.
It follows the horror crash in Lockwood on Monday, December 19.
The driver of a car involved in that collision died.
The incidents are not related.
More to come.
