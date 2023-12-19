Grassfire burns in Lockwood South, haystack ablaze in Pyramid Hill

UPDATE, 5.40pm, December 19: Multiple fires are burning across central Victoria.
At least nine CFA vehicles have been sent to a three-acre grassfire threatening a property in Lockwood South.
The fire has been contained but is not yet out.
Meanwhile, firefighters are dealing with bales of hay that have gone up in flames in Pyramid Hill.
They have issued a "community information" notice for that fire at Otooles Road, which could kick up lots of smoke over the next 48 hours.
The CFA has declared that fire "safe" but will continue to monitor it.
EARLIER: Firefighters are responding to a fire near Bendigo.
At least five fire vehicles are dealing with a bushfire near Francis Road in Lockwood South.
It is understood to be burning near a house.
The fire is not yet under control but the CFA has issued an "advice" message saying there is currently no threat to people in the area.
"You should stay informed and plan for what you will do if the situation changes," it said.
The CFA says people in the area should:
Monitor weather conditions and warnings.
More to come.
