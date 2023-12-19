'Talented sports stars' given grant funding to help cover travel costs

An aspiring Matilda, state representatives and potential Olympians were among the handful of Bendigo's best and brightest upcoming sports people presented with grants to help them achieve their dreams.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bendigo's Federal member Lisa Chesters presented the grants on December 19 to help the young people with travel, accommodation or equipment for their respective sports.
The successful applicants for the Local Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants received between $500 and $950 each.
Ms Chesters said the young people were already hitting great heights but would need that extra help getting to and from their competitions.
"These are talented young sports stars who will represent or have represented our region at their chosen sport," she said.
"Most have competed nationally ... there comes a cost with being talented in that there is lots of fundraising, lots of sausage sizzles in terms of helping you get to and from national and state-based competitions."
Ms Chesters said living in a regional area meant many aspiring athletes were clocking up a lot of kilometres in travel.
"There is lots of travel involved living in a regional area - lots of trips up and down the Calder (highway)," she said.
"Parents, carers, older siblings are involved and supporting our local sports stars."
One of the athletes who received a grant was Amalie Blanchard, a 14-year-old who competes in tetrathlon through her local pony club.
A tetrathlon is a four-piece event which includes show jumping, running, swimming and laser shooting.
Ms Blanchard said most of her week was taken up with various training schedules and with the extra money from the grant it would make "a really big difference".
"I have been doing it for three years and I would like to go as far as I can," she said.
"There is pentathlon which is pretty much tetrathlon just with fencing added in.
"They have the Olympics for that and I would probably like to go and try and do that."
Overall, there were 13 grants handed out to up and coming athletes in this round of the grants process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.