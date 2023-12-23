Want an entire aged care home? An empty one's selling in Bendigo

One of the most unusual property sales of the year is unfolding in Long Gully.
Real Estate agents are calling for expressions of interest on a newly-empty aged care centre complete with 54 beds across 52 rooms and multiple wings.
Multiple groups have already been in touch about Estia Health's old Lilley Lodge facility, which emptied out in October, Colliers International's Adele Foott said.
"It's only recently stopped being in operation," the sales and leasing executive said of the 54-bed centre on Brown Street.
"It hasn't been stagnant for some time so things are still in working order. It's ready for occupation."
Residents like Lesie Watts left Lilley lodge in October, officially ending six decades of aged care with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne
"I look at the carers here as my own [family]. They're absolutely wonderful," he said at the time.
The residents headed as a group to Kangaroo Flat and Estia Health's 144-bed facility.
It is not clear whether anyone buying Lilley Lodge will use it as an aged care facility. No-one who has called Colliers have confirmed what they might want to use the land for.
"It's a bit too early to say what kind of things any players would want to use it for," Ms Foott said.
The calls coming in have at least given an early insight into the sorts of groups that are interested.
Colliers has fielded calls so far from health groups as well as existing local businesses looking at accommodation, Ms Foott said.
"So it's been a real variety so far and it will be interesting to see who ultimately takes it up," she said.
Assuming a future owner did want to use it for aged care, the site would not necessarily need a lot of renovations.
"The building itself has a series of wings, some of which are older than others. You could make some upgrades or refresh it, but it is not going to need much - depending on what your intended use was," Ms Foott said.
"It's in a good location in a residential area, it's not far from town, so it has some great characteristics to it."
The site is 3km from Bendigo's city centre and is also close to Long Gully shops, Bendigo Health and the showgrounds.
