Law courts in line for more accolades as finalist in state design awards

Bendigo Law Courts is in the running for another award after being named a finalist for the 2023 Victorian Premier's Design Awards.
The $152 million Law Courts were officially opened in February this year and the building has earned wide praise for its design.
Architects Wardle Studio designed the building on Hargreaves Street which features a four-storey-high mural of the wedge-tailed eagle creator spirit Bunjil, designed by Dja Dja Wurrung woman and local artist Racquel Kerr.
In June this year, the court design won The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture at the Victorian Architecture Awards.
Other finalists in the architectural design category for the Victorian Premier's Design Awards include the Melbourne Holocaust Museum and the UNESCO World Heritage listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape.
This year saw a record number of finalists, with 118 innovative projects selected across the award categories including product design, fashion, architecture, service and strategy design, digital and communication design, and a dedicated category for Victorian tertiary design students.
Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said this year's annual awards shine a light on Victorian designers, architects and businesses which were using design to improve the way people lived, worked, learned and interacted.
"Good design has the power to change our lives and these finalists showcase the diversity of Victoria's design industry - from vital medical advancements to products and services that are more efficient, safe and sustainable," Mr Brooks said.
"The Victorian Premier's Design Awards recognise the work and ingenuity of the designers, architects and design-led businesses that make our state a world-renowned leader in the field."
Mr Brooks said the 2023 finalists showcased the ways design was being used to help tackle complex challenges such as climate change, recidivism, health, homelessness and social cohesion - showcasing the wide range of careers and creative disciplines available in the industry.
As well as the category awards, all finalists are now in the running to receive the prestigious Victorian Premier's Design Award of the Year - the state's highest design accolade.
The 2023 Victorian Premier's Design Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in March 2024.
Find out more about the 2023 Victorian Premier's Design Awards and this year's finalists at premiersdesignawards.vic.gov.au
