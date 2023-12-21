Bendigo mayor who saved the trams remembered as 'kind, wonderful'

A former Bendigo mayor who donated every piece of medical equipment he'd amassed to the third world has been farewelled at a funeral service.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dr Joseph "Joe" Pearce has been remembered as a kind and intelligent man who valued education by his loving wife, Ilona, of 40 years.
As a testament to his character, Joe gave away his collection of dentistry equipment to help those in need.
"When he retired from dentistry he donated his entire dental equipment to dentists in developing countries," Ilona said.
Mourners gathered at St Kilian's Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 20, to remember Joe, who died earlier in the month aged 93.
When Bendigo's Mayor Joe Pearce heard about the plan (to stop the trams), he also jumped into action and enlisted the help of the media, calling for citizens to rally at the depot and form a blockade.- Bendigo Tramways
Hailing from Sunshine, Joe moved to Bendigo in the 1950s after completing his tertiary education in Melbourne and spent the rest of his life in the region.
Joe worked as a dental surgeon in Bendigo, owning his own practice which was opened to the public in 1955.
"He loved Bendigo and never wanted to live anywhere else and that is the truth," Ilona said.
Ilona said that Joe was a considerate and caring man who would help anyone who asked for it.
It has been tough since his passing and it will be tough for the foreseeable future given their very close relationship, Ilona said.
"He was absolutely wonderful, he really was," she said.
"I didn't want him to die, I did not expect him to die either ... we were not only husband and wife, we were friends and we talked a lot about things."
"Joe was very community minded, he was also compassionate, intelligent and always happy to lend a hand."
Joe served as a councillor for the City of Bendigo for nine years including three stints as mayor between 1972 and 1973, 1982 to 1983 and 1984 to 1985.
Among his achievements from those years was helping save Bendigo's trams in the 1970s.
He was instrumental in transforming them into the tourist attraction they are today, following a period when residents blockaded the depot to stop then-operators, the State Electricity Commission of Victoria, taking the service away.
Joe's actions are mentioned on the Bendigo Tramways history website.
"When Bendigo's Mayor Joe Pearce heard about the plan (to stop the trams), he also jumped into action and enlisted the help of the media, calling for citizens to rally at the depot and form a blockade," the website states.
Ilona said her husband loved to garden, loved looking after his birds and had a great interest in education.
"During his first term as mayor he chaired the council of the Bendigo institute of technology, a successor for the Bendigo school of mines."
According to the Betty May Jackman history book 'Mayors of Bendigo, 1856-2001' Joe was first nominated for the top job on council in August 1972 by then councillor Tom Flood.
On the night he donned the mayoral robes for the first time, he is reported to have said he "hoped to see an upsurge in tourism" and he "promised to do his best for the interests of Bendigo and the individual ratepayers".
He was part of the council when funded the Capital Theatre's refurbishment, which helped it become a community arts centre.
He also helped open the Bendigo Urban Fire Station on Hargreaves Street and approved the name change of the Bendigo Sports Centre to the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Joe stepped away from local government in 1985 after nine years of service and ceased operations at his dental practice in the 1990s after decades of work.
Joe passed away on December 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.