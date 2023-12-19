Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto claims National Championship

Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Blake Agnoletto has gone one better in the 2023 Elite Men's National Madison Championship after finishing in second place last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Agnoletto partnered with International Madison champion and pro-tour rider Kell O'Brien (St Kilda CC) to win ahead of Graeme Frislie (Brunswick CC) and Liam Walsh (Balmoral CC).
The pair finished on 67 points, well ahead of Frislie and Walsh in second on 47 and third-placed Connor Leahy (Peel District CC) and Wil Holmes (Norwood CC) on 45.
While they led from the outset, Friswell and Walsh fought back hard through the middle of the event before crashing.
Fortunately, both finished the race, but it allowed Agnoletto and O'Brien to power home in an impressive finish.
O'Brien was highly complimentary of his junior teammate, who finally got his reward in the event after recent heartbreaks.
"The depth in the field was pretty good, and it was a hotly contested race," O'Brien told Auscycling Victoria post-race.
"We knew we needed to chip away and be consistent all race.
"Hats off to Blake - he was terrific, and I can't thank him enough.
"There wasn't too much traffic involved, so it was just about staying upright."
The Austral Wheelrace is one of the most prestigious races in the world, with the weekend's event its 126th edition.
The victory was one of the biggest in Agnoletto's career so far and will do his chances of 2024 Paris Olympic Games selection no harm.
In front of a packed house at the Darebin Velodrome, Agnoletto and his parents shared a special moment, finding each other in the crowd following the race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.