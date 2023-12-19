Overhaul of disability scheme would be a positive, says Bendigo advocate

Changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) could create a more inclusive system, but questions remain over safeguards to ensure participants do not "fall through the cracks", according to a Bendigo advocate.
An independent review of the NDIS recommended 26 ways the scheme could be improved for people with disabilities.
Alex Reimers, a 28-year-old Bendigo resident who previously described herself as "a survivor of abuse and neglect by various support workers", was hopeful the recommendations would have a positive impact.
"Disability comes in all shapes and forms, but my hope is that this will be a positive change to the NDIS," Ms Reimers said.
One change would see Australians assessed on their eligibility to access the scheme by how much their disability affects their day-to-day, referred to as "functional impairment".
This would replace automatic access to the scheme based on medical diagnosis, after the review found many participants felt they needed to present the worst version of themselves to access support.
The success of the change hinged on "how many hoops [participants] are required to jump through", Ms Reimers said.
"I believe that this could be a more inclusive change for people living with intellectual disabilities and mental health conditions," she said.
"My concerns with this are what safeguards would be in place to ensure that no one falls through the cracks of the system."
Ms Reimers said questions remained over eligibility criteria and whether the change only applied to those with psycho-social disabilities.
Other key changes would see states configure "foundational supports" for people with less severe disabilities who may not meet NDIS criteria, as well as the regulation of all NDIS support providers.
Previously, NDIS minister Bill Shorten said while the vast majority of NDIS providers were registered, a "whole world of unregistered providers had developed".
"And many of them are good ... but some of them are just providing rubbish services, overcharging, treating people on the scheme as human ATMs, and we want to stop that," Mr Shorten said.
While Ms Reimers said damage had been done by service providers, the change was a step in the right direction.
"I believe it is not too late, there's always time for positive changes and I hope that this creates the space for people to begin healing from the hurt caused," she said.
Disability service Carer Solutions CEO Jane Morrell, who works to support NDIS participants across regional Victoria, believed the recommendations were in line with the scheme's founding premise to "provide choice and control for participants".
"Any changes that protect this are good changes," Ms Morrell said.
"We know that people living with disability are best placed to advise on what good support looks like to them and our hope is that their voice is the loudest in this conversation."
Ms Morrell said the NDIS was "important enough that when changes are needed, they are made with great care".
"And this must not be lost in this process and in the discussions we are all having regarding the review."
The NDIS review set a five-year plan for executing its recommendations.
Previously, Mr Shorten reassured NDIS participants that no changes would be made to their plans if they were already part of the scheme.
