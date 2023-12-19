Bendigo community 'digging deep' to provide toys, food for less fortunate

Local charities are on track to meet demand for toy, gifts and food donations, to be delivered to less fortunate people this Christmas.
Anglicare Victoria regional director Michael Oerlemans said the organisation had received more than $21,000 in cash, more than 300 hampers and more than 200 toys during its Christmas drive.
"Christmas is a time of joy for so many people across the community, but it's often the hardest time of year if you're struggling to afford the presents and festive food that we can take for granted," he said.
"Even though we know this year has been tough for lots of families with the rising cost of living, so many people have been digging deep to help those less fortunate.
"It's what this community is all about and something we can all be proud of."
Wednesday, December 20 was the final day for donations to be sent to Anglicare Victoria at 10 Mundy Street.
Kangaroo Flat St Vincent de Paul volunteer Tony Spurling said he had noticed a "steady demand" for both toys and food this year.
"People that come in for toys often are also short on food," he said.
He said Vinnies should have "just enough" to meet the demand in the lead up to December 25.
"As it gets closer to Christmas, the demand increases ... I think we are doing pretty well at the moment.
"We're always amazed at the generosity of the general public as to what they offer; the food and toys donations."
Vinnies was accepting donations all this week, including at the Bendigo Advertiser office.
Food delivered to charities would be distributed to those who need it most by Bendigo Foodshare.
