Bendigo community 'digging deep' to provide toys, food for less fortunate

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
December 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Anglicare Victoria regional director Michael Oerlemans and his dog Lacey with toys donated to Anglicare Victoria. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Local charities are on track to meet demand for toy, gifts and food donations, to be delivered to less fortunate people this Christmas.

