Soulsby smashes shot put record, Harriers sizzle on track

A RECORD-BREAKING feat by Rebecca Soulsby capped a great afternoon for Bendigo Harriers in Saturday's seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
Soulsby's best of 9.15m at shot put broke the 50-plus record of 8.61m set by South Bendigo's Trudy Haines on January 14 this year.
For Soulsby it's now four Bendigo centre records she owns at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
A mark of 9.06m by the Bendigo Harriers' veteran on December 19, 2020 set records for pre-veteran, 35-plus and the 40-plus class.
Another Nitro round drew 95 athletes of which Eaglehawk was represented by 49 members.
Entry breakdown for other clubs was South Bendigo, 22; Bendigo Harriers, 21; and Bendigo University, three.
There were many top performers as Bendigo Harriers achieved a season-best score of 16,716 points to be third in division two.
The race was led by Mornington, 22,098, which used its PowerPlay for a maximum score of 20 points.
Runner-up was South Bendigo on 17,625.
In premier division, Diamond Valley scored 43,253 to be top club this round ahead of Eaglehawk, 41,004.
Third place went to Mentone, 29,756, but it gained 16 points through the PowerPlay.
Essendon and Western Athletics were next on 29,508 and 23,242.
In division five, Old Scotch led the race on 6930 points from Whittlsea, 3953, and South Coast, 3639.
A tally of 1810 points put Bendigo University in fourth place.
As clubs go into the Christmas-New Year break, Eaglehawk leads premier division from Diamond Valley.
South Bendigo is number one in division two, while University is fourth in division five.
A score of 1319 points meant Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm was 13th in the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the round as Dave Chisholm was 18th on 1274.
The Bendigo Harriers' charge was led by Reeve Evans, 1163 points, 43rd; Rebecca Soulsby, 1119, 56th; Jake Gavriliadis, 1116, 59th; and Geoff Shaw, 1060, 79th.
South Bendigo veterans Joan Self and Carol Coad were again in top form for the red and white as they scored 1284 and 1181 to be 17th and 36th in the MVA race.
Eaglehawk had nine athletes score above 1000 points and feature in the MVA's top 100.
Those to star for the Two Blues included Kathryn Heagney, 1135, 51st; Catherine Monahan, 1129, 52nd; Jorja Morrison, 1086, 67th; Hugh Richard 1082, 69th; and Cameron Greenwood 1067, equal 74th.
Others in great form for the Borough were William Beaton, 1065, 76th; Terry Hicks 1042, equal 86th; Naomi Henderson, 1018, 97th; and Isabella Noonan, 1013, 100th.
At shot put, triple national champion Emma Berg reached a mark of 15.63m and added 518 points to South Bendigo's tally.
Clubmate Connor Wilson put the shot 16.40m for a score of 509 points.
Athletics Bendigo will run a non-AVSL meet on January 6 from 1.30pm.
Events are distance hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 200m, 800m, 60m, 3000m, 4 x 100m relay for mixed clubs; discus, hammer, high jump and long jump.
