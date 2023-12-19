Funding secured for future Loddon Murray leaders, despite fears from MP

Concerns an important regional leadership program will be cut due to a lack of funding are premature.
The LEAD Loddon Murray Community Leadership Program (LMCLP) will run again from February and is still seeking applicants for 2024.
The security of funding for the LMCLP - which has had more than 500 graduates and produced half-a-dozen mayors and quite a few councillors since starting in 1998 - has been an issue over several years.
Upper house MP Gaelle Broad recently raised it in state parliament after LEAD Loddon Murray and the managers of eight other regional programs were left without Victorian government funding for 2024.
Ms Broad argued the initiatives, which nurture strong community leaders, were needed now more than ever, particularly in northern Victoria, where drought, bushfires, COVID and, more recently, floods had "devastated local communities".
The decision to cut funding to them should be reversed, she argued, contrasting the programs' value with "pie-in-the-sky" government projects like the suburban rail loop.
However, the head of LEAD Loddon Murray, executive officer Brett Thompson, said he had been able to source funding for the coming year's LMCLP, and so too had the managers of the other programs.
After the release of the 2023 state budget, managers had received the message from the government that they would need to find ways "to be self-sustaining into the future," he said.
"Our program for 2024 has been secured through funding made available through FRRR, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, as part of the federal government's Future Drought Fund," Mr Thompson said.
Councils, government agencies Coliban Water and the North Central Catchment Management Authority, the Fosterville gold mine and "a couple of community banks" were among important local backers, Mr Thompson said.
"Now the journey starts on securing 2025 and hopefully in doing that we secure partnerships and findings and collaborations that will perhaps be longer lasting than just 12 months and that will contribute significantly to the sustainability and longevity of the program."
The executive officer, who graduated from the program himself in 2019, said his job was made easier by the existence of "some very passionate advocates" among its alumni.
"Whether I'm talking to potential sponsors or current sponsors, they're positive conversations because of the outcomes and objectives of what we do," Mr Thompson said.
"Even when organisations say they they're not in a position to provide funding, you still get that support for what you're doing.
"It's not like selling steak knives."
Bendigo's Caleb Maxwell, creative director of video production company Hebron Films, is one of those enthusiastic graduates.
"I have been very impressed with the program and it's fantastic that people in regional Victoria have the chance to do this," he said.
The LMCLP involves 20 to 24 participants taking part in five "immersive" weekend retreats and various online sessions together.
Mr Thompson describes it as "adult-based learning".
"It's an experience of leadership, where people learn about leading themselves in order to better lead their communities and the people within the communities around them," he said.
