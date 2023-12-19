BFNL fixture: Inter-league returns, Good Friday season-opener

A Good Friday stand-alone clash and inter-league football is back.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bendigo Football Netball League released its 2024 fixture on Tuesday, with the season-opener between Castlemaine and Maryborough and the return of inter-league for the first time since 2019 the highlights.
Castlemaine will host Maryborough at Camp Reserve on Good Friday - two weeks prior to the official round one on April 13.
The Good Friday game will attract plenty of interest as a new-look Castlemaine side, under the guidance of first-year coach Michael Hartley, takes on a young Maryborough squad that is expected to improve in 2024.
The BFNL hasn't played inter-league football since it demolished Outer East at the QEO in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic quashed community footy in 2020 and 2021 and, despite the league's best efforts, a quality opponent couldn't be found in 2022 and 2023.
History will be made in 2024 when the BFNL takes on the Victorian Amateur Football Association for the first time in a representative match.
The game will be played at Elsternwick Park - the home of Victorian amateur football - on Saturday, July 6 - the weekend of the BFNL's general bye.
The VAFA squad won't be the Premier division representative team that plays against Western Australia each year, but is likely to be from the highly-rated Premier B and Premier C divisions.
The VAFA doesn't have netball, so there won't be a netball inter-league game that weekend.
The BFNL's representative netball squads will compete in the association championships.
In round one of the BFNL season on April 13, Kangaroo Flat will host Sandhurst in a twilight game at Dower Park.
With Kyneton departing the league, the 2024 BFNL fixture has a bye every round.
Gisborne will have the bye in the opening round and won't play its first game of the season until it travels to Bendigo on April 20 to tackle flag favourite Sandhurst at the QEO.
The league's annual Pat Cronin Foundation Round will be played in round four on May 4, while the traditional Graeme Wright Memorial Cup clash between Sandhurst and South Bendigo will be played at the QEO in round five on May 11.
A split round has been scheduled for round six on May 18 and May 25.
A big crowd is expected to pack into Wade Street on May 25 for a stand-alone clash between this year's grand finalists Golden Square and Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs-Dragons clash will double as the Ron Best Memorial Cup game between the two arch-rivals.
While the 2023 football grand finalists won't meet until round six, netball fans won't have to wait long to see the return bout of the best teams in A-grade netball.
Reigning premier Gisborne will play Sandhurst in round two on the same court where the Bulldogs scored one of the most remarkable grand final wins in league history.
Sandhurst has a tough start to the season with games against Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne in rounds one and two.
The finals series starts on the weekend of August 31-September 1, with the grand final scheduled for Saturday, September 21.
SEASON-OPENER - March 29
Castlemaine v Maryborough (Good Friday)
ROUND ONE - April 13
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst (twilight)
Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Gisborne bye
ROUND TWO - April 20
Sandhurst v Gisborne
Maryborough v Kangaroo Flat
South Bendigo v Castlemaine
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk bye
ROUND THREE - April 27
Gisborne v Maryborough
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst bye
ROUND FOUR - May 4
South Bendigo v Gisborne
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
Maryborough v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye bye
ROUND FIVE - May 11
Gisborne v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v South Bendigo
Maryborough bye
ROUND SIX - SPLIT ROUND - May 18
Eaglehawk v Gisborne
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
South Bendigo v Maryborough
Castlemaine bye
ROUND SIX - SPLIT ROUND - May 25
Golden Square v Sandhurst
ROUND SEVEN - June 1
Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye
Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Maryborough v Golden Square
South Bendigo bye
ROUND EIGHT - June 8
Castlemaine v Gisborne
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Maryborough
Golden Square v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat bye
ROUND NINE - June 15
Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Castlemaine
Maryborough v Strathfieldsaye
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Golden Square bye
ROUND 10 - June 22
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Maryborough v Castlemaine
South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Gisborne bye
ROUND 11 - June 29
Gisborne v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Maryborough
Castlemaine v South Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Eaglehawk bye
INTER-LEAGUE - July 6
VAFA v Bendigo (Elsternwick Park)
ROUND 12 - July 13
Maryborough v Gisborne
South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst bye
ROUND 13 - July 20
Gisborne v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Maryborough
Strathfieldsaye bye
ROUND 14 - July 27
Golden Square v Gisborne
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
South Bendgo v Sandhurst
Maryborough bye
ROUND 15 - August 3
Gisborne v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Maryborough v South Bendigo
Castlemaine bye
ROUND 16 - August 10
Strathfieldsaye v Gisborne
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Maryborough
South Bendigo bye
ROUND 17 - August 17
Gisborne v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Maryborough v Eaglehawk
South Bendigo v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat bye
ROUND 18 - August 24
Kangaroo Flat v Gisborne
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Maryborough
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo
Golden Square bye
QUALIFYING FINAL/ELIMINATION FINAL
August 31/September 1
SEMI-FINALS
September 7-8
PRELIMINARY FINAL
September 14
GRAND FINAL
September 21
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.