Bendigo Football Netball League: Biggest stories of 2023

As 2023 winds to a close, it's time to reflect on the year it was in the BFNL.
There were coaching shake-ups, potential Bendigo footy restructuring and a grand final for the ages, making it a season to remember.
Over the next two days, the Bendigo Advertiser will count down the 10 biggest stories of the season according to readers.
We have used our statistical data system to pinpoint the 10 most read online BFNL stories of 2023, starting with stories ranked 10th down to sixth.
Look for numbers five to one online tomorrow or in Saturday's paper.
In an off-season where the BFNL has seen a vast exodus of star power, no move was bigger than that of Strathfieldsaye legend Lachlan Sharp.
The champion goalkicker departed the Storm with four premierships, a Michelsen Medal, and three Ron Best medals to his name.
He departs to co-coach Bridgewater alongside former Hawthorn premiership player Rick Ladson in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
Sharp kicked 98 goals in 2023 as the Storm fell short by eight points in the preliminary final.
He brings with him to the Mean Machine a plethora of BFNL talent, including former premiership teammates Harry Conway and Jack Neylon, along with Joe Mayes and Xavier Walsh, while Sandhurst icon Lee Coghlan will return to his junior club.
Sharp said it was the perfect opportunity for him to join the coaching ranks.
"It was a decision that I didn't take lightly, that's for sure," Sharp said.
"But to dip my toes in the water as a co-coach at Bridgewater seems like a great way to start."
Three-time Geelong premiership player Paul Chapman surprised many in the BFNL community when he decided to stand down as Kyneton coach mid-season.
In what was his third season at the helm of the Tigers, Chapman pulled the pin due to family and work commitments following the club's 107-point round 12 defeat to South Bendigo.
Chapman gave a heartfelt address to his players after their last Thursday night training together.
"I spoke with the boys about getting back to enjoying their footy but also having the want to do all the hard stuff that comes with that," Chapman said.
"Hopefully, the boys get back to loving their footy again because when you do that, the hard stuff that comes along with it doesn't seem so hard."
Club stalwart Darren Chambers took over in an interim role for the remainder of the season.
Ethan Foreman has since taken over in a permanent role.
There is great hope for Castlemaine in 2024 that we'll see the perennial strugglers rise quickly up the ladder under new coach Michael Hartley.
Hartley will be a massive on-field addition, while Collingwood VFL development player Ben Quaynor and Williamstown's Zac Greeves will add much-needed class.
But it was the announcement of a trio of signings in quick succession by the Magpies that caught readers' eye.
Zavier Murley (Golden Square) and Harcourt duo Darby Semmens and Kalan Huntly all tasted the ultimate success in 2023 and will bring that deep finals experience to Camp Reserve.
Former Bendigo Pioneer Murley played every game this year for Square after round one and averaged 14.7 disposals as the Bulldogs won their first premiership in a decade.
Semmens captained Harcourt's undefeated season, which culminated in an 11-point grand final win over Carisbrook.
Both he and Huntly previously played at the Magpies and the latter - who won the club's 2017 best and fairest - returns to play under former Essendon VFL teammate Hartley.
"It's huge for us to get Kal (Huntly) back to the club," Hartley said.
"He's someone with experience and has played inter-league footy previously."
Huntly played three times for the BFNL's inter-league side.
It came out of nowhere when Kangaroo Flat announced in early June that former number-one draft pick Jonathon Patton would play for the club.
His connection with the now-sacked Roos coaches Nathan Johns dragged him out of the football wilderness after he announced his AFL retirement in 2021 following a sexting scandal, having played 89 games for GWS and Hawthorn.
Patton's first game was meant to be in round nine at home against Square, but John's pulled another surprise when he included his close mate as a late inclusion away to Kyneton a week early.
Clearly struggling to find his feet, having been out of the game for a couple of years, Patton struggled and would only play one more game with the Roos (round ten) before never being sighted again.
It would soon all fall apart at Dower Park, with Johns unceremoniously sacked later that month.
In early August, the AFL Central Victoria Commission sent a memo to BFNL, HDNFL and LVFNL clubs seeking feedback about the potential formation of a new senior football-netball setup in the region.
It followed a meeting where all 28 clubs were invited to discuss the region's footy and netball future.
The memo proposed two potential new models, one of which was a new standalone competition played under the CVFL banner or a division two BFNL league with promotion-relegation between the top division.
"This would be aimed at any club that feels the league they are currently in isn't the right fit for them for whatever reason that may be," AFLCV regional manager Craig Armstead said at the time.
The BFNL was caught off guard by the announcement, with league chair Carol McKinstry admitting the need for change but detailing the complexities promotion-relegation would have surrounding netball programs.
"We are a football-netball league, and our clubs have worked extremely hard to see they're both equal," she said.
"When we start talking about things like relegation, it's not just about the senior football.
"If you look at some clubs, they are really strong in football but not in netball and vice versa."
Two weeks following the initial announcement, the AFLCV put out a statement saying there would be no changes to the competition structure for 2024.
However, long-time BFNL club Kyneton would decide to move to the Riddell District League later in the year.
