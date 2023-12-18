One dead following serious incident at Calder Alternative Highway

UPDATED, 5:06pm: One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Lockwood.
According to police, a truck and car collided on the Calder Alternative Highway near Hurst Road, south of the Lockwood Road roundabout, just before 4pm on Monday, December 18.
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene and was yet to be formally identified.
The collision caused the truck to rollover, and the car caught fire, police said.
The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police advise roads in the area will be closed for some time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam/CCTV footage or information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a serious road incident near the Calder Alternative Highway and Lockwood Road roundabout, which occurred just before 4pm on Monday, December 18.
Multiple incidents have been reported on VicEmergency, including a small fire, with at least 10 emergency vehicles responding.
The Calder Alternative Highway is blocked in both directions and it is recommended to avoid the area.
MORE TO COME
