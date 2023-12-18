Boomers to bounce back into Bendigo for Asia Cup qualifier

International men's basketball will return to Bendigo in early 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Red Energy Arena will host the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game between the Australian Boomers and South Korea on Thursday, February 22.
The Boomers last played in Bendigo in August, 2022, when they thrashed Iran 98-68 in a World Cup qualifier.
"Any international event is a bonus, but to have the Boomers in Bendigo again is going to be fantastic,'' Bendigo Stadium Limited chief executive Dennis Bice said.
"For basketball to have confidence to bring international events to Bendigo is not only significant for the stadium, but for Bendigo itself.
"Economically, it's an added bonus for the region to have international events come to Bendigo. We're very fortunate that the stadium can accommodate international events of this size."
Australia's NBA-based players, including Bendigo's own Dyson Daniels, won't be available for the game against South Korea, but the Boomers squad will be filled with high-quality National Basketball League talent.
One of those players could be Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova, who played junior representative basketball with the Bendigo Braves before embarking on a brilliant career that has included an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and an historic Olympic bronze medal with the Boomers.
Dellavedova remains one of the premier point guards in the country. He's one of the major reasons why Melbourne United heads the NBL ladder.
Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said his squad enjoyed taking international basketball to regional areas..
"It's always great playing at home, there is nothing like it, I love it and so do the team, you lift for the crowd, and I know Bendigo are mad basketball fans so it will be a great atmosphere," Goorjian said.
The game in Bendigo is made possible by the state government's Regional Events Fund through Visit Victoria.
"We love seeing the Boomers play in Bendigo and the team can be sure fans will get behind them as they compete for qualification in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025," Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said.
"Hosting an official FIBA qualifying event is exciting for basketball fans and we can look forward to welcoming visitors to Bendigo for this international sporting event," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards added.
Australia is the current defending champion of the Asia Cup having won the last two championships in 2017 and 2022.
The Boomers-South Korea game is the first qualifying group match ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia.
24 nations are divided into six groups for the qualifying stage. Australia and South Korea are in Group A alongside Thailand and Indonesia.
"Bendigo is a basketball city, it has produced international stars such as Matthew Dellavedova, Kristi Harrower and Dyson Daniels and has a stadium that meets the standards to host FIBA games," Basketball Australia Chief executive Matt Scriven said.
Tickets to the Boomers' Bendigo game will go on sale on Wednesday through Ticketek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.