Speeding temple-goer allowed to keep car after emergency dash to toilet

A woman caught driving nearly 50km/h over the limit on the Calder Highway at Bridgewater told police she was speeding because she needed to go to the toilet, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on Monday, December 18.
Nina Pratiwi, from Footscray, was on her way home after visiting the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion when she was observed by police around 4.30pm on July 17 travelling south between Marong and Bridgewater at a speed in excess of 130km/h.
The officers tracked her vehicle, which the radar showed was travelling at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone.
That speed was amended to 147km/h in the officially alleged version of events.
Defence lawyer John Marquis said his client, who pleaded guilty to the offence, had not given a full explanation of her situation when she was pulled over and issued with a $962 fine.
Ms Pratiwi had been diagnosed with Graves' disease the previous month, he said, and on her way home that day had started to feel quite ill.
His client, who moved to Australia from Indonesia a decade ago, was remorseful and upset about the situation, Mr Marquis said.
She was working for a financial advice company earning about $150,000 a year with five employees below her, and the speeding incident was "completely out of character", he said.
Mr Marquis pointed out that despite her speeding, Ms Pratiwi's car hadn't been impounded - an outcome Magistrate Russell Kelly considered was "a bit of a Russian roulette".
Her lawyer also argued Ms Pratiwi had already spent time and money going to another solicitor before seeking his own services.
Mr Kelly suggested she had "just prolong[ed] the agony" by taking the matter to court.
"It is a very, very fast speed," he said.
However, he accepted the circumstances of her speeding, issuing her with a 12-month good behaviour bond, a 12-month mandatory licence suspension and a $300 court fee.
