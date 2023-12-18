Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Speeding temple-goer allowed to keep car after emergency dash to toilet

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:43am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman caught driving nearly 50km/h over the limit on the Calder Highway at Bridgewater told police she was speeding because she needed to go to the toilet, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on Monday, December 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help