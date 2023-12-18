Free trims available: Bendigo streetwear store opens pop-up barber shop

A Bendigo streetwear store has offered free haircuts for one day only as it trials a new aspect of the business.
On Monday, December 18, Past Present Future, owned by Shayne Tino, enlisted recent Bendigo TAFE graduate Tom Bull for some free trims.
It's not the first time the store has given back to the community, with the business donating extra winter stock to the public in May this year.
Mr Tino said Mr Bull would be cutting hair everyday until December 30, with the hope it becomes a permanent part of the store next year.
"We've been wanting to do a sort of pop-up barber shop for a while, it was about finding the right barber," he said.
"Tom has been a customer of our shop for a while and he's just graduated from Bendigo TAFE; we love supporting the kids and the community and we're really excited to be part of his career journey.
"We hope to make it a permanent thing, so if it goes really well and we have the demand."
Mr Tino said since opening about 12 months ago at Bath Lane, the community has supported the business, which aimed to provide streetwear and diverse clothes to young people aged 15 to 35.
Past Present Future was offering free haircuts until 5pm Monday, December 18.
