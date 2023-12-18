Rivers link up in a $6.5m boost for future of fishing and ecotourism

A $6.5 million project to help boost native fish numbers has officially opened near Gunbower.
The Taylors Creek Fishway just north of Ghow (Kow) Swamp in northern Victoria connects 1000 kilometres of waterways for large bodied native fish.
"We have now given them the best chance possible to access food, breed, and ultimately survive," North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) major projects manager Tim Shanahan said.
He said increasing native fish populations also increased recreational fishing and ecotourism opportunities.
"Recreation fishing contributes more than $300 million a year to the wider regional economy," Mr Shanahan said.
The fishway links the Murray River, Little Murray and Lower Loddon rivers, Pyramid, Taylors, and Gunbower creeks, and Ghow Swamp.
"Large numbers of native fish such as golden perch congregate at Taylors Weir," Mr Shanahan said.
"For native fish to thrive, they need to be able to migrate up and down rivers, and these fishways enable them to do that."
"Man-made barriers such as weirs, pest species, and climate change all hamper native fish."
The Taylors Creek Fishway is part of the Gunbower and lower Loddon Fish Passage Works project, building eight new fishways and upgrading three to connect 530km of open Murray River to 560km of local waterways.
Mr Shanahan said the fishway construction couldn't have happened without the close partnership between water and government authorities and the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation
"Ghow Swamp is a place of archaeological and immense cultural significance for the Yorta Yorta Nation," he said.
"Goulburn-Murray Water managed construction of the fishway and will operate it going forward.
"Partnerships such as these benefit the entire community. Working closely together ensures cultural sites are protected, there is no disruption or extra costs for irrigators, and the environment gets a massive boost."
Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder's Dr Simon Banks said projects like this were critical in helping to rebuild fish populations which had seen substantial decline over the past 150 years.
