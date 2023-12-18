Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Innes-Goodridge sings Zarem's praises

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 18 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Tormey steers Zarem to his fourth win of the 2023 season at Melton last Friday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Ellen Tormey steers Zarem to his fourth win of the 2023 season at Melton last Friday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

JUNORTOUN trainer Carla Innes-Goodridge has lavished praise on Zarem, describing the seven-year-old trotting gelding as her 'once in a lifetime horse'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.