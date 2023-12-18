Innes-Goodridge sings Zarem's praises

JUNORTOUN trainer Carla Innes-Goodridge has lavished praise on Zarem, describing the seven-year-old trotting gelding as her 'once in a lifetime horse'.
The son of Wishing Stone notched up his fourth win of the season and the 14th of his career with an emphatic victory in the $17,500 Aldebaran Park Trotters Handicap (2760m) at Melton last Friday night.
Brilliantly driven by Ellen Tormey, Zarem sat parked behind the leader Keayang Xena before peeling off the pegs on the home corner and charging home for a 2.7-metre win over Hammers Law, with Majestical Belle a further 3m back in third.
It was the equal of any of the trotter's 13 previous wins, including his triumph in the 2022 Echuca Trotters Cup (2530m).
The win boosted Zarem, who has placed top three in 52 of 114 starts, to a career-high national rating of 89 and his prize earnings to within a few hundred dollars of $180,000.
It is a brilliant return for a trotter, who arrived at his trainer's Junortoun stable without a win in his first 12 starts for his previous trainer Michael Hughes, and took a further seven starts to break his maiden.
"I think he's my once in a lifetime horse," Innes-Goodridge said.
"I know he's not an A-grader, but the ride he has given me has been absolutely fantastic and he's just such a little character."
Friday night's race was not without drama after Josh Duggan was tipped from the sulky of Royal Charlotte at the start.
The mare took no part in the race.
Zarem's win underpinned arguably career-best form for the trotter, with three wins and two placings, including a gallant third in the Stawell Trotters Cup behind One Over All, from his last eight starts.
Innes-Goodridge said her stable star was relishing contesting long distance standing start events.
"He just really likes those long-distance stand races; I'm really glad they are programming them, they really help a lot of horses and evens things up a bit," she said.
"He sort of puts himself to sleep - he doesn't knock himself about. He doesn't pull or anything like that, he just relished running the distance out.
"He really did it easy (on Friday night), you wouldn't even know he's had a run.
"When that scrimmage happened at the start, I thought it was him initially. I thought Ellen had got tipped out. And then I thought they might call a false start.
"We were sitting behind the leader and we don't often get there, but luckily they pushed on."
Expectations are that Zarem will have one, or possibly two more starts in the weeks ahead, before being sent to Monique Burnett's property at Kilmore for a spell, while his trainer goes for a well-earned holiday in Queensland.
"There's the Cobram Cup coming up and the Echuca Cup, but we went to the Cobram Cup last year and it was an absolute disaster," Innes-Goodridge said.
"He couldn't trot, something was majorly wrong. I am a little bit scared to go back there now.
"His rating has gone up pretty high, so it's going to get hard from here.
"There might be one or two runs ahead before we spell him.
"I thought he went well in the Stawell Trotters Cup. I always tell Ellen to drive him cold and she did, but he got held up a fair bit.
"I'm not saying he would have won, but had he got a clear run, he would have finished a lot closer.
"Before that we ran him over the short (distance) at Bendigo and he he finished fifth and Ellen was a little disappointed, but his times on paper were unbelievable.
"It was a better run than most think it was as he went pretty quick."
Innes-Goodridge said the early in the year spell for Zarem had become a regular occurrence.
"He gets allergies this time of year really badly. I don't know what it is, but every summer he ends up the vets," she said.
"He comes out in all these lumps - it's an ongoing battle with him.
"But Friday night he was in a very good place."
Innes-Goodridge said a definite key to Zarem's continued development was the association with Tormey, who is enjoying a career-best season of her own with 144 Victorian wins.
She is currently third on the Victorian driver's premiership behind only James Herbertson and Chris Alford, narrowly ahead of Greg Sugars, Jack Laugher and Mark Pitt.
While there is still plenty ahead for Zarem, Innes-Goodridge has one eye on the future, with an unraced filly and gelding by the same sire as Zarem slowly getting closer to a debut for the stable.
"They're my future, so hopefully one day I will get them up and going," she said.
"We're sticking with the Wishing Stone winning formula."
