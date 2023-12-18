'Devastating': Salvation Army shop burns down a week before Christmas

Maryborough Salvation Army Thrift Shop volunteers have been left feeling devastated after their store burnt down in a fire on Saturday, December 16.
According to the CFA, emergency services responded to a structure fire just before 1.50am on December 16 to find the building at 80 Alma Street "fully involved in fire".
Eight trucks from Maryborough, Dunolly, Carisbrook, Avoca, Talbot, and Bowenvale units responded to the call, with the incident under control by 2.30am.
Victoria Police was not treating the fire as suspicious.
In a Facebook post, the Salvation Army Maryborough said the cause was unknown to them but the fire was contained and no damage was done to surrounding properties or building.
"We will be be back," they said.
"But we will be out of action for a while, so in the meantime we encourage you to support our friends at St Vinnies and the Scouts with any donations you have."
The Salvos thanked the community for their continued support.
