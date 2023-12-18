Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Devastating': Salvation Army shop burns down a week before Christmas

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 18 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maryborough Salvation Army Thrift Shop volunteers have been left feeling devastated after their store burnt down in a fire on Saturday, December 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.